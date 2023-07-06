Woman Goes Nuts At Mexican Airport, Smashes Monitors

Videos by OutKick

In 1999, the great poet William Frederick Durst wrote, “And if my day keeps going this way, I just might break something tonight.”

It turns out a lady at a Mexican airport had one of ‘dem days, yo, on July 4 and she just happened to pack a chainsaw right arm that was ready to do damage on the Volaris Airlines ticket counter in Mexico City.

The Daily Mail reports the woman, Maria Guadalupe, hit her breaking point when a Volaris ticket agent wouldn’t refund her money after being unable to find her flight reservation.

If you don’t want to, don’t give me the money back. I don’t give a f–k. But that’s going to cost you,” she warned the agents.

“Don’t give it to me. But you pay for that, and if you don’t want to, it’s very nice.”

She gave them fair warning.

Guadalupe wasn’t having it. She channeled her inner William Frederick Durst and suggested the Volaris ticket agent keep his/her distance.

Do it, Maria, Grab something. Give her something to BREAK!

See this computer monitor? BOOM.

See this other computer monitor. BREAK STUFF!

It’s just one of those days(.)