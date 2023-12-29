Woman Evicts Her Amazon Alexa After It Kept Trying To Talk To Her Husband While She Was Out Of Town

Videos by OutKick

A woman decided it was time to kick her Amazon Alexa to the curb after it wouldn’t stop trying to talk to her husband. Her troubles started when the device would recognize her voice and address her by name.

That’s a feature the woman, who goes by Jess, likely enabled at some point. Nonetheless, she found Alexa’s ability to recognize her voice to be “weird.” For those keeping score at home, that’s strike one.

In the viral video, captioned “alexa officially evicted from our place!,” Jess goes on to explain what happened when she went out of town for the weekend. The device apparently knew she wasn’t home and was trying to shoot its shot with her husband.

“This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off. And it kept talking to my husband,” Jess says. “He was playing games at 1 am, and he was like, ‘This is just super super weird.'”

That was officially strike two. Recognizing your voice is one thing, getting flirty when the wife is out of town is a major violation of trust between man and machine. That just can’t happen.

Jess did some research on TikTok on the matter and found others who had strange encounters with their Alexa devices. Despite what she uncovered about the creepy and weird behavior of the devices, and the fact that hers was hitting on her husband, she allowed the device to remain in the house.

The Couple’s Amazon Alexa Had To Go

That was until Alexa could no longer control herself. She started speaking without being spoken to and the two of them were done.

The breaking point had been reached, strike three. The “final straw,” whatever your choice of words to describe the moment they decided to get rid of their Alexa.

The device was unplugged and replaced with a kitchen timer. As Jess explains that’s all they were really using their Alexa device for.

Don’t worry, she’s not completely finished with having surveillance devices in her home. She’s open to inviting other devices into their home to listen to everything that goes on and flirt with her husband if the opportunity presents itself.