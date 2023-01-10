Woman Details Bizarre Date With Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger

A woman uploaded a TikTok video on Monday claiming to have gone on a date with Bryan Kohberger, the arrested Idaho murder suspect.

She claims to have matched with Kohberger, 28, on Tinder seven years ago. Kohberger asked her to the movies in what turned out to be a bizarre dating experience, says the woman with the TikTok name of Hayley.

“My interactions with Bryan were very brief. I don’t know much about him,” she states. “We matched on Tinder, we talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, ‘Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?’ I was like, sure. So we went to the movies.'”

Hayley says she planned on Kohberger dropping her off after the date, but that he had other plans.

“He kind of invited himself inside,” she explains.

Inside the woman’s apartment, Kohberger wanted to watch another movie on Netflix. “He kept trying to touch me. Not like inappropriately, just trying to tickle me, and like rub my shoulders and stuff and I was like ‘why are you touching me?’” Hayley details.

“He’s like, ‘I’m not,’ and I’m like, ‘you are though,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m not touching you.’ Kind of trying to gaslight me into thinking that he didn’t touch me, which is weird.”

Later in the evening, the woman excused herself to a shared dorm bathroom, hoping to leave Kohberger’s side. Yet she claims he followed her to the restroom.

“He didn’t go in with me, but like he stood outside the door … I just thought that was weird,” she said.

Finally, she faked throwing up to get him to leave. But he allegedly texted her an hour after he left to say she had “good birthing hips.”

“So I never talked to him [again],” she added at the end of her video.

Hayley’s TikTok video has amassed over 1.3 million views as of Tuesday as interest in the case remains. Internet sleuths have scoured the intent for details of Kohberger since his arrest on December 30. The intrigue has led the internet to a Facebook account under the alias “Pappa Rodger.”

Sleuths and a former FBI agent believe Kohberger created the account, which posted eerily accurate details of the murder a month before the arrest.

Elsewhere, classmates of Kohberger in the Washington State criminal justice and criminology graduate program described the suspect in an interview over the weekend. Classmate Ben Roberts says Kohberger was outgoing but would often push back at females in the room.

“It’s hard to see a pattern emerging while you’re in the classroom, but he would tend to push back when a female was talking, more than a male talking,” Roberts said. “He was more keen on asking probing questions and things like that.”

Another master’s student stated Kohberger declared himself someone who “believed in ‘traditional marriage” and would “talk down to LGBTQ+ individuals, those who are in a marginalized community, those who were disabled, and women.”

Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho last Thursday after police extradited him from Pennsylvania. He is being held at the Latah County Jail.