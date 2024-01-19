Woman Launches Car Onto Golf Course, Police Respond With Bad Golf Jokes

Videos by OutKick

A woman crashed her car on a California golf course and after confirming that she only suffered very minor injuries in the accident, local police decided it was a good opportunity to fire off some golf jokes.

According to the California Highway Patrol in Fresno, the early morning fog was bad in the area making it difficult for this particular driver to see an oncoming stop sign. Traveling at a decent speed, she ran through the stop sign which then resulted her in launching her car 40 feet and landing in the fairway of the eighth hole at Eagle Springs Golf Club in Friant.

While it’s fair to say the woman was shook, she avoided any sort of serious injuries. The social media manager for the Cali Highway Patrol team took full advantage of the unique circumstances.

Of course, the post on Facebook began with “FORE!” before signing off by reminding everyone to repair all your divots. It’s a safe bet the greenskeeping staff at Eagle Springs wasn’t looking forward to filling the Nissan Altima-sized diviot in the middle of the fairway.

And yes, of course it was an Altima.

The bad golf puns and jokes in the body of the post are one thing, but the incredibly random golf-related hashtags take things to a new level. I do have to tip my cap to #lobshot, that one was a nice touch, even though they probably were looking for the word flopshot.

If you’re looking for more golf jokes related to the incident, just venture into the comments section. There are plenty of ‘cart path only’ and ‘handicap’ jokes among the 75 comments and replies.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris