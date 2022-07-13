Woman Climbs Into McDonald’s To Cook Her Own Meal As Workers Look On In Disbelief

You’re probably thinking I’m about to bring the story of yet another angry Karen going off on fast-food workers. You’d be wrong. Stop being so negative. There are interactions in the world where a woman climbs through a drive-thru window where she doesn’t have intentions of fighting the kitchen staff.

This isn’t even a story of a maniac woman climbing through the window to get ranch dressing. This is about one woman who, when told by the McDonald’s staff that they couldn’t make her food because they ran out of gloves, offered to make her own food.

Folks, we celebrate this behavior. This isn’t a Karen. This is an American hero. When presented with sanitary hurdles, McDonald’s Miranda hauled her ass through that window and wanted to speak to a manager who could put her to work — making her own food!

“Who is the manager on duty?” McDonald’s Miranda asks the crew. “You are now responsible for my frist day of training,” the aspiring chef says to the manager as his workers cackle over the absurdity of the situation.

The problem with this video is that we don’t learn if McDonald’s Miranda actually got any food to calm her cravings. However, the crew got its content, a laugh and everyone seemed to have a good night at work.

This sure beats the alternative like the time a guy in Nashville ended up bloodied after getting into a McDonald’s drive-thru fight and had his face rearranged.

Let’s keep it positive out there, folks. Be more like McDonald’s Miranda.