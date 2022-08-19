Woman Charged With Murder After Prison Visit Kiss Allegedly Killed An Inmate

A woman has been charged with murder after a kiss during a prison visit at a Tennessee Department of Correction facility. The kiss allegedly led to the death of her inmate boyfriend.

Rachal Dollard was arrested last weekend and charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. The charges are connected to the February death of Joshua Brown.

Authorities say the 33-year-old was seen passing drugs to her boyfriend as the two kissed during a prison visit. She is said to have passed half an ounce of methamphetamine in a balloon pellet to her boyfriend.

Talk about a kiss of death

Brown is said to have swallowed the balloon pellet of meth after the kiss with Dollard. He was later taken to a local hospital where he died.

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges at the time of his death. His sentence was set to come to an end in 2029.

David Imhof, the director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, released a statement about the fatal kiss following Dollard’s arrest.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” he said. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

It was also noted that body scanners are currently being installed in all correctional facilities.

That’s probably a good idea. It sounds like had Brown not died, nobody would have noticed that drugs were smuggled into the prison via that prison visit kiss.