Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating Then Strips Naked While Tossing His Clothes Off Of A Sixth-Floor Balcony

Some major drama unfolded a couple of weeks ago on the sixth-floor of an apartment building in a Brooklyn neighborhood. It then spilled out on to the street and sidewalk below.

Thankfully, one of the neighbors in the building grabbed their phone and took a video of the scene as it was going down. The viral clip, which ended up on TikTok, shows clothing being tossed off of a sixth-floor balcony with a woman screaming as the items fall to the ground.

As the video continues it pans down to the street and sidewalk below, which reveals an insane amount of clothing all over the ground as people watch from the other side of the street.

Woman catches boyfriend cheating and throws his clothes off a balcony (Image Credit: thisisnyc/TikTok)

The story is that prior to the unnamed 34-year-old woman losing it and tossing her boyfriend’s possessions off of the balcony, she came home to find him in bed with another woman.

The cheating boyfriend and the other woman apparently made it out of the apartment unharmed. The same could not be said for his possessions.

Neighbors, according to the NY Post, say that the woman stripped naked during her meltdown and threw out more than his clothing. A vase, an ottoman, a mirror and some small kitchen appliances were also thrown off the balcony.

You Never Know How You’re Going To React Until You’re The One Who Catches Your Boyfriend Cheating

Police closed off part of the street out in front of the apartment as a man, who is believed to be the boyfriend, made an attempt to retrieve some of his possessions. According to police, the woman was eventually taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A resident of the building told the NY Post that a tree, with the boyfriend’s items in it, had been cut down so that a safety net could be setup in case the woman decided to jump.

Neighbors said they had never heard the couple, who had been living in the building for five years, argue prior to the incident. Talk about going from zero to sixty. This is stepping things up in the argument department.

First, let me say I hope the woman is doing better than she was after catching her boyfriend in bed with another woman. That has to be the worst way to find out you’re being cheated on.

That being said, there’s no way these two are finished. I know this looks bad, but these two have a couple of more breakups to go before it’s completely over.

Call me crazy, but I still think there’s plenty of romance left here before they go their separate ways.