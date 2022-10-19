Woman Attacked By Man At Restaurant Saved By Power Rangers

Employees at an Oakland restaurant dressed as Power Rangers became real life superheroes when a woman in trouble asked for help.

Last Friday a woman ran into the Noka Ramen restaurant in Oakland at around 8 p.m. in need of some help. Shortly after entering the establishment, and announcing she wasn’t safe, a man ran in after her.

According to a witness, who documented the scene on Twitter, he then grabbed the woman and put her in a chokehold.

The craziest thing just happened at dinner. I’m at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn’t safe—and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold. — Ploi de Vivre⁷ (@ppirapokin) October 15, 2022

Unbeknownst to the man, he had just stepped into the home of the mighty Power Rangers and he was about to be taught a lesson. On Fridays at Noka Ramen employees dress up like the Power Rangers. They seemingly also save people from danger.

According to the witness, a yellow and black Power Ranger were the first to greet the man. They asked him to leave. When the man took a swing at them instead, they forcibly removed him.

As they were escorting the man outside, he hurled anti-Asian racial slurs at them. It was at this time the woman was told to go hide in the kitchen. Once the Power Rangers had the man outside, the police were called.

Noka Ramen/Instagram

May The Power Protect You!

The man threw things at the windows before grabbing a friend and making a return to the restaurant. During the more than a half an hour wait for the police to arrive, the men attempted to make their way inside.

This is when the Power Rangers united to fight the men off and keep them outside. They then locked the door to the restaurant and held them down until the police arrived.

Oakland Police confirmed that they detained the man and took him for medical attention. They believed he was having a mental health crisis.

My first thought on this is that it’s awfully convenient that this happened to a new restaurant on the day their employees happen to be wearing Power Rangers costumes.

I’m going to choose to believe that the universe was perfectly aligned. And that this is just a story of the Power Rangers coming together to play the role of the hero. But I wouldn’t be surprised if this was part of some sort of marketing campaign.