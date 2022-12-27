Woman Arrested At Airport For Attacking Her Husband Over ‘Indecent’ Photos On His Phone

If you think your travel plans were ruined this week by the airlines, try being 55-year-old Paula Barbour, who went to jail before her South Carolina vacation even started.

Police say Paula went ‘Karen’ on her husband at Charleston International Airport last Wednesday after discovering lewd images on his phone which led to a third-degree domestic assault charge against the pissed off wife.

According to local reports, Paula and her hubby were in town for a vacation, but that never materialized. The hubby’s phone sent Paula into a rage, according to a police report.

Paula Barbour, 55, was arrested after attacking her husband over lewd photos she saw on his phone, police say. / Al Cannon Detention Center

“The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” according to the police report obtained by WCSC.

An argument ensued after Paula “saw several indecent photos” and that led to her landing kicks to her husband’s legs and throwing his phone to the ground and trying to smack him across the face.

Once police arrived, Paula admitted to assaulting her husband and she was hauled off to the local detention center where she later bonded out.

Details are sketchy outside the initial police report, but in a situation like this, it’s entirely possible this wasn’t the first time Paula discovered offensive content on the hubby’s phone. Think about it, Paula flew off the handle and it doesn’t sound like she even gave him the chance to claim he was hacked.

And she was ready to end the vacation right then and there.

Thoughts:

It wasn’t their first blow-up over phone snaps I hope she didn’t go nuts over an edition of Screencaps. That’s America’s Best Daily Column, as named by the readers, Paula. Calm down. The husband in this case did the right thing and tried to explain to police that Paula didn’t assault him; he was a full-responsibility guy We really need to know the details on these photos. Are we talking about the husband having multiple OnlyFans subscriptions? Instagram Story content? What’s Paula’s definition of “lewd?” How did Paula discover the photos?

The OutKick i-Team will keep an eye on this story. Google Alerts have been set.