Woman Accused Of Stabbing Her Boyfriend After He Caught Her Making Adult Content For OnlyFans

A Texas woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after an early morning argument over OnlyFans. One might hear that and think that the man was caught subscribing to an OnlyFans account, but that is not the case.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing at the Fifty02 Westover Hills apartments just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police say that 22-year-old Destiny Jimenez ended up stabbing her 25-year-old boyfriend during an argument after he caught her creating adult content for OnlyFans.

Image Credit: SBG San Antonio

Don’t Mess With Content

According to police, Jimenez pulled a kitchen knife on her boyfriend during the argument and made slashing motions towards him. She ended up cutting him on the chest and forearm in the process of waving the knife at him.

Jimenez is to have then stabbed him in the ribs. Her boyfriend left the apartment and called the police. He was later taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As for Jimenez, she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Image Credit: SBG San Antonio

This is a level of dedication to the content game that we don’t often see. That’s not to suggest that it’s a content model that should be followed.

You simply can’t go around stabbing people when you get caught creating content. That’s where the line gets drawn. Lock the boyfriend out and all of that, but leave the knives in the block.

As crazy as it sounds, something tells me this will increase her subscriber count.