Wokester Stan Van Gundy Calls Jan. 6 Worse Than Inflation

Days after Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio angered the sports media over his comments on Jan. 6, a different member in the world of sports is sharing some erroneous thoughts on the alleged insurrection.

TNT NBA commentator, former NBA coach and 2022 Woke All-Star contender Stan Van Gundy is adding his input on the Jan. 6 discourse, calling the event worse than the historic spike in inflation currently hurting Americans.

He prefaced the take by dubbing it a non-controversial opinion, which should surely open up his mind to opposing viewpoints …

On Sunday, Van Gundy tweeted, “I can’t believe this would be a controversial statement, but it will be — inflation is not as big a problem as a U.S. President trying to overthrow the results of an election and inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

I can’t believe this would be a controversial statement but it will be — inflation is not as big a problem as a U.S. President trying to overthrow the results of an election and inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) June 12, 2022

As the cost of living jumps to all-time highs for Americans, Van Gundy believes that the inescapable effect of inflation pales in comparison to liberals’ key focus on January 6, coincidentally as Republicans look to pounce on Democrats in November.

Van Gundy also made sure to note that Biden’s leadership has been superior to former President Trump’s influence and effect, with scant evidence to show for it.

“Left unchecked the threat to our democracy will affect every facet of every American’s life,” Van Gundy added.

With Del Rio getting fined $100K by the Washington Commanders, will Van Gundy be charged a fine by TNT for his debated comments?

Probably not.

As for Van Gundy himself, internet boxer Jake Paul recently tweeted out the perfect response for disillusioned Democrats that stick to an unseeing rhetoric.

Paul stated,

Biden accomplishments

1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language

If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.

