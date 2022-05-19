Wokes Blast Skateboarder Taylor Silverman For Speaking Out Against Transgender Competitor

Skateboarder Taylor Silverman refused to shut up and let a transgender skateboarder take prize money from her without a fight and now the tolerant left is lashing out with a barrage of disgusting hatred towards her for standing up for women’s sports.

In an Instagram post, Silverman outlined her complaints related to a Red Bull Cornerstone skating event where she placed second to a transgender competitor and lost out on prize money to the male.

Since Penn swimmer Lia Thomas came along and started making her teammates cry on the starting blocks, people have been asking for female athletes to speak out against transgender competitors.

Well, here you go. And it didn’t take long for the tolerant left to absolutely destroy Silverman.

“I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years. I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second,” Silverman wrote in her Instagram message.

First place paid $5,000; Silverman took home $2,750.

“The girl who took third received $750. The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third,” Silverman wrote.

“I deserve to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid. I reached out to Redbull and was ignored. I am sick of being bullied into silence.”

Here’s how the tolerant left responded to her request to save women’s sports for biological women:

•”l ol or you could just … be better at skating & actually win the already fair contest?”



“Sounds like you’re just not as good as you think you are 😂”

“get better and stop complaining about ‘only’ taking home $2750 lmfao what a joke”

“Bigot”

“Transphobe”

“ Transphobic and probably Pro Israel colonizing Palestine. “

“ “ Nobody is mad your Jewish. Stop being mad people are Trans. “

“ “ Good job at being a horrible person. 🥇 “

“ “ Maybe if you were good you’d get first but you were weighed down by the transphobia yeah “

“ “ You probably mad that the trans had more titties and ass than u huh? “

“ A blue checkmark wrote: “ this is disgusting, might want to completely rethink your path skateboarding… maybe it can bring you some compassion and community instead of money and what ever the fuck this terrible attitude you have is……. “

“ “ Taylor I hope you lose every skate contest to a trans woman for the rest of your life and look up their skirt from the second place podium, hopefully it humbles you what you see up there. as a reminder that you’re not even all that. “

“ “ just take the L, she got that first place for a reason.. There are no “physical advantages” that cater to a specific gender in skating. You’re suggesting trans women be oppressed because you got second place…? grow up girl.

This is just lousy and mean. “

“ “ Second place is pretty good tho. It just sounds like you’re bitter and taking it out on trans people because you’re transphobic. You can’t blame trans people for all your shortcomings. Sometimes people are just better than you. Instead of putting other people down you should just focus on your own growth instead. “

“ “ Pls shut your salty cisgender mouth and accept that trans women are women and have every right to compete. Just accept that someone did better than you & move on. “

“ “ Get over yourself. this is skateboarding. There’s no place for your bullshit transphobic comments. “

“ “ Just get good u salty maggot”

Silverman opened a Twitter account Wednesday, so it’s just a matter of time until she faces insane backlash on that social media app for daring to say that biological women should win cash for female athletic events.