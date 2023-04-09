Woke NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Goes On Long Tirade About Gun Control, Republicans, And Asks Dallas Reporters If They Were Carrying Guns

Videos by OutKick

NBA coach Gregg Popovich is bound to receive praise from left-wing outlets after a NEW tirade on gun reform, but it was more of the same woke nonsense that doesn’t seek to fix anything as much as it aims to stir outrage and confusion.

The almost 10-minute rant before NBA reporters on Sunday had enough beats to make Keith Olbermann blush as Popovich called out United States Senators by name, put the blood of the tragic Covenant School shooting on their hands for not outlawing the possession of weapons and accused Republicans of wanting to go back to Jim Crow.

Anyone who’s followed Gregg Popovich’s platform of “America is racist” and “guns are always the problem” saw this rant coming.

Here’s the breakdown:

Gregg Popovich spoke with the media before the San Antonio Spurs’ 138-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Easter.



The Spurs coach asked Dallas-based reporters whether they had firearms on them ahead of his tirade to criticize Texas’ stance on gun ownership.



Popovich called out Republican politicians Jim Jordan, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Lee and Lindsey Graham, and at one point called them “cowards.”



Popovich supported gun reform advocates / Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, and called the black Dems’ opponents “Jim Crow” enthusiasts.



Popovich declined to talk about retirement as the 74-year-old wraps his 27th season.



The NBA coach’s political rhetoric has spiked as he mulls stepping away as the all-time winningest coach.



Popovich, regarding Covenant shooting: “What are you going to assist with, cleaning up their brains off the wall, wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor?”



As Pop entertained making Sunday his final political stand as an NBA coach, he went all out and unashamedly lost his mind in front of reporters to speak on gun ownership in America, connecting it to the Nashville school shooting from March 27.

(Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Pop Bears No Shame In Latest Rant

Popovich openly blamed Republican senators and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and spoke in perverse detail about cleaning the deceased kids’ “brains off the wall.”

Here’s Popovich’s tirade, in part:

Lindsey Graham or Jim Jordan, whoever, have kids or nieces and nephews or grandkids. Can they imagine that happening to theirs? Are they incapable of knowing what that’s like? I mean, you know, I couldn’t believe it. Senator Marsha Blackburn. Her comment after the massacre was, “My office is in contact with federal, state and local officials and we stand ready to assist.” In what? They’re dead. What are you going assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the school room floor. What are you going to assist with? And then there’s Governor [Bill] Lee. You know, I’m sorry to go on and on, but Bill Lee: “I’m closely monitoring the tragic situation. Please join us in prayer.” What are you monitoring their dead children? They’re dead.

At the end of what might be his last pregame media availability, Gregg Popovich asked if any of the reporters had brought guns into the arena, then had so e things to say about lack of gun control regulation in Tennessee and, well, everywhere in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/a6DQtAqxMy — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 9, 2023

Pop used final 10 minutes of his pre-game presser to slam “cowardly, oblivious legislators” for their inaction on gun control in wake of the mass shootings that have plagued America. Their inaction, he said, has contributed to making the U.S. the “laughingstock” of the world.. pic.twitter.com/qIXZIDIyp3 — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 9, 2023

Sports and political figures like Popovich (though the line gets blurred) also believe abolishing and defunding the police is a boon to eliminating school shootings, so it tells you where their minds are at with actually finding a “solution” to gun violence.

Popovich also spoke in defense of Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Dems that promoted their progressive gun reform agenda following the shooting.

“Well, since you asked, what would it take to budge those people? What would it take? I mean, we’ve got two young black guys in Tennessee who just got railroaded by a bunch of people that I would bet down deep in their soul want to go back to Jim Crow. And what they just did is a good start. It’s beyond comprehension. And what were they guilty of? They actually protested?

“Those [Tennessee Republican] legislators called those kids that were protesting insurrectionists. That’s hard to believe in America. But America ain’t what we thought America was. It’s changed. So if those kids are insurrectionists, what were the people on Jan. 6th? What do we call them? What’s the next step or word or level of violence after insurrectionists? I don’t know what it is. What will it take?”

Another Free Morality Lesson From The NBA

Popovich and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr have unashamedly used their time on the NBA’s dime to preach far-left approaches to shootings in America and gun ownership.

Coach Steve Kerr of Golden State Warriors words SHOOK me re: latest mass murder by gun violence in Uvalde, Texas: "tired of moments of silence, ENOUGH, there are 50 Senators who REFUSE to vote on a background check & it's been sitting there for 2 years!" pic.twitter.com/pHCUzWGYKC — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 25, 2022

In his tirade, Popovich isn’t treating his message like a political statement; instead, he’s proposing it as an issue of morality. Believing in gun ownership doesn’t make those Republicans terrible politicians in Pop’s view, it makes them despicable humans who can’t be sympathized with.

Popovich added in his rant, “You know, the greed of the gun lobbies and the manufacturers is obvious. We all know that. Money talks, but the cowardice and the selfishness of the legislators who are so scared to death of being primaried and losing their job, losing their power, losing their salary.

“You’d like to get each one of ’em in a room just one by one and say, ‘What’s more important to you? If you could vote for some good gun safety laws that most of the public agrees to, would you do that if it saved one kid?”

Receiving morality and political lessons from the NBA is best for lacking total self-awareness.

The league that idly watched this season as Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant received nothing more than a slap on the wrist after flashing a gun at a strip club, while drunk, is here to tell you about proper protocol to protect Americans.

For the NBA and all left-wing sports figures with the privilege to go on their soap boxes, you never let a tragedy go to waste.