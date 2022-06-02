Woke NASCAR Apologizes To LGBTQ+ Community For Its ‘Recent Actions’

In its mission to appease every special interest group besides its base audience, woke NASCAR kicked off Pride Month by bending a knee to the LGBTQ+ community with an apology for its “recent actions” that has some believing the racing organization is apologizing for having Texas Governor Greg Abbott wave the green flag at a recent race.

“As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we acknowledge that recent actions have not aligned with NASCAR’s mission to be a welcoming sport for all,” NASCAR tweeted to kick off Pride Month.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a more inclusive environment — in our workplaces, at the race track & in the stands.”

While NASCAR hasn’t confirmed this is over Abbott’s inclusion at the Texas race on May 22, Associated Press NASCAR reporter Jenna Fryer wrote Wednesday that a source told her “Abbott at Texas was a mistake.”

And why would that be?

Simple: Greg’s beliefs don’t align with the LGBTQ+ community and NASCAR’s diversity and inclusion department received heat over the elected leader of Texas being included in the May 22 festivities.

BOOM…an apology.

Let’s step back to see what this fight between the LGBTQ+ and Abbott is all about. The latest war between these two sides flared up in February when Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” into children undergoing treatments to alter their biological development based on the opinion of the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that such “sex change” procedures “constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.”

In his letter announcing the directive to investigate these cases as child abuse, Abbott pointed out that it’s against the law to “subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning” and noted that Texas law also requires all licensed professionals “who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse” to report such contact with children.

Abbott called on doctors, nurses, teachers, and parents to follow the law.

It’s a massive political fight between Abbott and LGBTQ+ lawyers.

Enter NASCAR’s diversity and inclusion team. They’re going to save the world and they’re going to continue that mission by apologizing for Abbott waving a green flag to start a race.

It just so happens that a day before Abbott waved that flag, Bill Maher — that noted conservative, just kidding — did a monologue on trans children and gender reassignment.

“It’s trendy,” Maher said.

“Penis equals man…huh…OK, Boomer,” he quipped.

If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them. pic.twitter.com/t3Tx23MOsu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 21, 2022

You’ll never guess how the LGBTQ+ community responded. Yep, they went after Maher. They want him canceled. There’s a call for a boycott. They want Maher de-platformed. They want a resignation.

“Our actions and voices will send a loud message that these types of careless and negligent behavior and speech will not be tolerated,” some guy from the LGBT Network wrote.

With its apology for having Gov. Abbott wave a flag, NASCAR now finds itself in an interesting position. It seems like the organization will have to run its gameday operations past LGBTQ+ representatives on a weekly basis. The diversity and inclusion team will need to approve of which people have passed the test. Politicians will have to be from the right side of the aisle.

What will NASCAR do with guns? Will NASCAR’s diversity and inclusion team repay the LGBTQ+ community over the Abbott “mistake” by having a member of the Pride community wave the flag at the June 12 race at Sonoma, California as a further apology?

With its apology, NASCAR is announcing that it is officially fully woke and has picked its culture war side. Now has to allow all the special interest groups to dictate how it will handle business.

There’s no going back, NASCAR. Good luck.