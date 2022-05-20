Woke Hacks of the Week

This week’s contestants:

NFL analyst Mina Kimes

Despite often tweeting that she is the victim as a woman in sports, Kimes proved again this week how privileged she is.

ESPN has a ban on discussing politics. Apparently, that doesn’t apply to Kimes as ESPN allowed her to endorse Democrat Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles.

ESPN is allowing Mina Kimes to endorse far-Left Democrat Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles, while smearing her opponent. This is what Sage Steele meant when she said ESPN is "selective" when enforcing its ban on politics.https://t.co/lBNkW8NzXl — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 16, 2022

ESPN

ESPN is so selective when it comes to the supposed “no-politics” policy that even Stephen A. Smith, the face of ESPN, called out the network.

“You can’t let one person get away with [talking politics at ESPN] and not let the other person get away with it,” Smith said on Wednesday. “The rules have to be for everybody. ”

Correct. At ESPN, Mark Jones can tell Rush Limbaugh to “rot in hell” but Sage Steele cannot express a single conservative viewpoint.

#JusticeForSage

Bill de Blasio

De Blasio contributed to the collapse of New York as mayor. Now, he plans to save the city with a run for Congress.

De Blasio, a stupid man, left New York worse off in nearly every category, from crime rates to the economy to the appeal of the city.

Bill de Blasio says he plans to save New York City by running for Congress.https://t.co/SuYuVSvZLU — OutKick (@Outkick) May 20, 2022

Did we go too easy on him with the picture?

Deadspin

According to Deadspin, any white person who watched either NBA Game 7 on Sunday contributed to white supremacy.

Monday, Deadspin posted the following headline:

“White fans were entertained by black athletes a day after a racist killed black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like.”

Damn you, white people.

NBA and NFL

The Black Lives Matter organization paid a co-founder’s baby daddy five times more than it gave to the Trayvon Martin Foundation. And since the NBA and NFL helped spread BLM messaging, we sought a response.

“OutKick reached out to both the NBA and NFL to see if they still support this organization. We asked them for a comment about the group laundering money to a [baby daddy]. Unfortunately, neither league has responded. We will update this story if they do.”

BLM uses the deaths of black Americans to enrich its leaders. And the NFL and NBA have stood by them. Frauds.

JJ Redick

Redick has become one of the most obnoxious voices on ESPN. Not as bad as Elle Duncan, of course. But still bad.

Recently, Redick criticized NBA players from the 1950s, saying they competed against “plumbers and firemen.”

Friday, 93-year-old Bob Cousy responded to Redick’s remarks.

“People with less talent will always try to make a name for themselves by criticizing other people and hopefully getting some attention and perhaps increasing their credibility,” Cousy told SiriusXM NBA Radio.

So true.

As OutKick Anthony Farris put it,

“Redick, not known for making comments that people remember or care much about, has been on a roll recently. Earlier this month he ripped Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for comments about Draymond Green. He was so off-base even Stephen A. Smith defended Russo.”

NBA owners

No wonder NBA owners so willingly overlook China committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims. According to ESPN, NBA owners have $10 billion — 10 billion — tied up in Chinese investments.

If you’ve ever wondered why the NBA won’t criticize China’s lack of basic human rights it’s because NBA owners have over $10 BILLION in Chinese investments. $10 billion! https://t.co/8lIsJyxjlK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

Keith Olbermann

You don’t need an explanation, do you?

Who was the biggest woke loser of the week, besides Keith Olbermann?