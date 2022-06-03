Woke Hacks of the Week

This week’s contestants are:

Corporate America

It’s Pride Month. And leading brands are using the month for peak virtue-signaling.

Read my column breaking it down and the motivation behind it:

Pride month, like #BLM and #MaskUp, is a marketing tool for US brands. They are trying to empower themselves as they work with governments that suppress and outlaw gay rights. Column: Pride Month and the fraudulence of corporate social justice branding.https://t.co/ZdpAXbiZxN — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 2, 2022

“A rainbow profile photo isn’t a celebration of the gay community. Rather, it’s an opportunity for companies partnering with staunch anti-gay governments to grant themselves a reputation in the US that they do not deserve.

Mark Jones

Mark Jones told us that the country is racist, police are killers and that society holds him back.

This week, ESPN named him the voice of the NBA Finals while Mike Breen is out with COVID-19. As expected, Jones embarrassed himself and the network.

Mark Jones says "blowjob" and "insurrection" during this debut calling the NBA Finals.https://t.co/IuqVYKgm0H — OutKick (@Outkick) June 3, 2022

Max Kellerman

Still woke, but still no game.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays politicized the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde with a released statement ahead of their matchup with the Yankees.

Was the tweet worth $35 million? Because that’s the amount Gov. DeSantis vetoed for a new Rays spring training facility.

CNN

No one watched CNN this week.

Taylor Lorenz

Not a good “journalist.”

LOL Taylor Lorenz reported that a Depp-Heard trial YouTuber "earned up to $80,000 last month," not noting that the source she gleaned that figure from actually said he had made "between $4.9k and $79.1k." Kind of a big range there. https://t.co/ydnb1NkIGG — Leighton Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) June 3, 2022

NASCAR

As Joe Kinsey says, “In its mission to appease every special interest group besides its base audience, woke NASCAR kicked off Pride Month by bending a knee to the LGBTQ+ community with an apology for its “recent actions” that has some believing the racing organization is apologizing for having Texas Governor Greg Abbott wave the green flag at a recent race.”

Pathetic.

Claims that America is systemically racist

LeBron James, who called America systemically racist, has become a billionaire.

Anything is possible in this racist country.

Anything is possible in this so racist country.

Keith Olbermann

He tweeted this week.

Who came in second place after Olbermann this week?