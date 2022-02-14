Woke CNN Guest Is Mad At How NFL Used Black Performers At Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s use of black performers during the Super Bowl was “a little bit like putting a band-aid on a tumor,” according to a woke CNN guest who is mad at how the league used black performers Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Mara Schiavocampo, who has had stints at NBC, MSNBC and now ABC News, jumped on CNN’s “New Day” to analyze Sunday’s halftime show and came to the conclusion that it wasn’t a bright moment for black people fighting for social justice.

“It was a good night for hip-hop … [but] it was a bad day for the movement,” Schiavocampo said Monday morning. “Because the NFL was able to successfully use Black performers to distract Black audiences from the issues that are important to them without making any meaningful change.”

Is anyone worn out by this nonsense yet?

“It was a good night for hip-hop … [but] it was a bad day for the movement. Because the NFL was able to successfully use Black performers to distract Black audiences from the issues that are important to them without making any meaningful change.” @marascampo @cjfarley pic.twitter.com/LmyL2NHQbf — New Day (@NewDay) February 14, 2022

“All the problems that the NFL has been accused of are still there,” Schiavocampo added. “They know that they have a PR problem. The reason we know they have a PR problem is because they put all this diversity in front of the camera.

“Now that’s a good thing. All of these black performers deserve those opportunities and should be showcased, but that is not enough. What Brian Flores is fighting for. What Colin Kaepernick was robbed of is economic opportunity in the NFL and that is what they consistently refuse to make changes on.”

Look at this hustler at work.