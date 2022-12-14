Wobbly Cleveland Browns Fan Eventually Went Down

Is it possible to pass out while standing up?

A Cleveland Browns fan is going viral this week after appearing to completely pass out during Sunday’s game in Cincinnati where he refused to go down while cameras were rolling. Wobbly Browns fan steadied himself long enough to suck on his ice-cold White Claw, but new evidence shows that he eventually went down for the count inside Paul Brown Stadium.

He eventually went down. https://t.co/VwAl5WX3eK — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 13, 2022

Multiple photos have surfaced showing Wobbly Browns fan alone, clearly drunk and passed out in the stands and in the street where he got a nap. Now, there’s no word on who Wobbly Browns Fan is or if he has friends smart enough to get him to safety, but we do know this wasn’t his first rodeo passing out at a game.

Facebook user Eric England posted a photo this week of Wobbly Browns Fan passed out at a game in Cleveland all the way back in 2019.

It appears to be his thing.

Maybe he works third shift. Maybe he is just tired of being a Browns fan. Maybe he just can’t handle his Claws. Maybe he just enjoys passing out at football games.

One thing is clear, Wobbly Browns Fan is a viral hit this week and something tells us you’ll be seeing him posing for photos with new fans this Saturday in Cleveland when the hated Ravens come to town.

There’s a 100% chance of Wobbly Browns Fan getting loaded for this one.