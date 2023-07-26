WNBA Player Riquna Williams Arrested On 9 Charges In Domestic Violence Investigation

Videos by OutKick

The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are dealing with an off-court issue as one of the team’s players has been arrested on nine charges following a domestic violence investigation.

Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday and faces a slew of charges related to alleged instances of domestic violence perpetrated against her wife. According to Yahoo Sports, Clark County Detention Center’s public records show Williams has been charged with three counts of strangulation, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one felony count of coercion, among others.

The 33-year-old — who was part of the Aces championship-winning team from last season — appeared in court Wednesday. There a judge ordered her released from custody but required that she undergo alcohol monitoring and mandatory mental health counseling.

“The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Aces And WNBA Players Union Released Statements Following Williams’ Arrest

Williams’ team released a statement on the matter. In it, they revealed that for the time being, Williams will not take part in team activities.

A statement from the Las Vegas Aces. pic.twitter.com/JGx4mPpuNU — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 26, 2023

“As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind,” the team’s statement reads. “At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation.

“We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

The WNBPA also put out a statement after news of Williams’ arrest broke, though the players union’s statement was more of a “no comment”-type statement.

Williams was a key player in the Aces’ WNBA championship run. However, she has not appeared in any games this season before her arrest because of a lower back injury.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle