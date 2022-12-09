WNBA Player Won’t Return To Russia After Brittney Griner Arrest Despite Making Entire Salary In One Month Overseas

Like many other WNBA players, Angel McCoughtry has played professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason in the past. She recently explained she won’t go that route again following Brittney Griner’s arrest despite saying she made her entire WNBA salary in one month playing in Russia.

“It’s tough on us because Russia was one of the places where we made the most money,” McCoughtry told TMZ. “I was making my WNBA salary in one month in Russia. My whole salary. I think girls are going to go elsewhere and play, probably.”

The overwhelming majority of WNBA players earn less than $230,000 per season. Only 11 players in the league will earn over $200,000 in 2022.

Russia can pay four times what the WNBA pays its players, which is why Angel McCoughtry, Griner, and a large number of other players take their talents to Russia.

Russia traded Brittney Griner back to the United States after she was arrested in a Moscow airport in February.

Griner was arrested on drug charges in February after authorities said she had cannabis oil inside her luggage, which is an illegal substance in Russia. She pleaded guilty to the drug charges in July and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

The 31-year-old was released on Thursday via a prisoner swap in return for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is better known as ‘The Merchant of Death.’

McCoughtry believes that Griner will make her return to the WNBA hardwood during the 2023 season, which begins in May.

I think by that time she’ll have herself together to be ready to play – because everyone’s going to want to watch her play,” McCoughtry said. “It’s going to be amazing.”