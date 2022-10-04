WNBA And Former Longhorn Tiffany Jackson Passes Away At 37

The women’s basketball world is mourning the passing of Tiffany Jackson after her battle with cancer. She was just 37 years old.

The 6’3″ Jackson had a stellar career beginning at the University of Texas where she played from 2003 to 2007. She was then selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft.

Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in September of 2015. However, following treatment Jackson was told her cancer was in remission. She would later return to the league and continued playing before officially retiring in 2018.

Tiffany Jackson then brought her skills to the coaching world. First as an assistant at her alma mater, then as the women’s basketball head coach at Wiley College this past April.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson



Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany's family pic.twitter.com/7sppJscHmw — WNBA (@WNBA) October 4, 2022

We are saddened to announce the passing of our head women's basketball coach Tiffany Jackson.https://t.co/XfR7lVqQ29 pic.twitter.com/MXBDKG1ltp — Wiley Athletics (@WileyAthletics) October 4, 2022

ONE OF THE GREATEST PLAYERS IN TEXAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HISTORY

The University of Texas’ head women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer lauded Jackson as “one of the greatest players in the history of Texas Women’s Basketball.

“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” Schaefer added

During Jackson’s freshman season at UT, she was named the National Freshman of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN. She was also a four-time member of the All-Big 12 Conference Team.

She played nine seasons in the WNBA for the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany and her family.