WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage Steps Away Over ‘Personal’ Concerns On Safety, League Environment

Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage announced on Instagram that she is stepping away from the Association, citing concerns over personal safety and the environment fostered by the WNBA. She joined the Los Angeles Sparks this season but was released on July 26 after both sides agreed to a “contract divorce.”

Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 appearances with the Sparks this year. She reportedly had difficulties with

“I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players,” Cambage said in her Instagram announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)

“While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” she added.

Since joining in 2011, the London-born Cambage has been a contentious character for the WNBA.

After playing for Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League, Cambage was drafted by the Tulsa Shock but was publicly reluctant to join the team.

“I don’t want to play at Tulsa, I’ve made that clear,” Cambage said regarding the draft selection. “They want to make me a franchise player, but I’m not going to the WNBA for that. I’m going there to learn and improve my game. But what can you do?”

Cambage played her way to an All-Star nod in 2011. She departed to play for the 2012 Summer Olympics and never returned to finish her 2012 season. Cambage held off returning to the WNBA until February 2018 when she signed a multi-year contract with the Dallas Wings. The center was named an All-Star in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with,” Cambage said in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)