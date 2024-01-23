Wisconsin Will Grind Gophers Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, 7:00 ET

Yesterday I lost a play on Kansas as they took on Cincinnati at home. College sports are fun to watch and fun to bet on, but they can also be frustrating as you are watching a kid miss a free throw on national television who is the same one who has an English paper due in a couple of days. I say that as a bit of a joke, but it has some truth to it. Either way, I’m looking to bet on those English and Poly Sci majors once again in a game between Wisconsin and Minnesota tonight.

Wisconsin comes into this game with a very strong pedigree and an impressive campaign to this point. They have a 14-4 record and are 6-1 in the Big 10. On the season their losses have come against Tennessee at home in an early season test before they got everything together. Then they lost to Providence on the road. That game was a bit closer to inexcusable than acceptable, but they ran off six straight wins before falling to then-ranked #1 Arizona on the road. Another stretch of six wins led them to a game against Penn State, once again on the road, and an 87-83 loss. In their most recent game, they were able to coast to victory over Indiana. Wisconsin is fairly balanced with five guys averaging nine or more points on the season. Their best defensive guard is not a great offensive player but leads the team in minutes. I expect him to hound the best player on Minnesota and at least make it difficult for him to score. Wisconsin is balanced in ways that they can attack you from the outside and the inside. Their guards shoot well from deep and their forwards can score down low, but also stretch the floor with their outside shooting.

The NCAA logo on the floor during a college basketball game. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Minnesota is 12-6 on the season but they are slumping right now with three consecutive losses. They have dropped games to Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan State with two of those on the road, and all of them by at least nine points. Their other three losses were against Missouri, a talented enough team, Ohio State, once again on the road, and San Francisco on a neutral court. They never should’ve lost to San Francisco, but sometimes you have bad games against inferior opponents. The problem I have with them in this game is that they really don’t have a win over anyone good this season. Sure, Maryland is decent, and Michigan has some talent, but outside of those teams, I haven’t been impressed with any of their competition. Their team is led by their forwards and balanced out by their guard play. If they can win the rebounding battle, they will keep the game close. The problem is I don’t know that they have the athleticism to guard Wisconsin’s backcourt.

The Badgers should be able to win the game tonight and probably win it with ease. I think they will work together to rebound and keep the Gophers off the glass. The biggest concern I have is if Wisconsin, with their recent travel, doesn’t shoot effectively tonight. That can be said about any game, I suppose. However, I think Wisconsin will find a way either way. I’ll take the Badgers -3.5 in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024