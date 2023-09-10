Refs Blow Game-Changing Safety Call During Wisconsin’s Loss To Washington State

Videos by OutKick

The refs missed a wildly obvious safety during Wisconsin’s 31-22 Saturday night loss to Washington State.

The Badgers were upset in Pullman in an ugly game full of errors and poor discipline. However, despite all the issues, Wisconsin had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and the refs absolutely blew it.

Washington State upsets Wisconsin 31-22 in Pullman. The refs missed an obvious safety call. (Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

With Wisconsin losing 24-22, WSU QB Cameron Ward was sacked by James Thompson and C.J. Goetz and was clearly about a foot inside the end zone. What did the refs do?

Instead of calling a safety and tying up the game 24-24 with the ball returning to Wisconsin, the ball was placed at the one. No safety was awarded.

Half of Ward’s knee was in the end zone and the ball was facing the goalpost. Watch the play below and decide for yourself.

What am I missing?! How in the hell is this not a safety?!! @BadgerFootball @Wisconsin_fam @DrinkWi pic.twitter.com/kAb89aTV2F — 🇺🇸 John P Fahey (@johnpfahey) September 10, 2023

How did the refs blow this so badly against Wisconsin?

Not only did the refs blow this obvious safety, but the game wasn’t even stopped for a review. There was some chatter on the broadcast his forward momentum had stopped.

No way, folks. Absolutely not. That should have been a safety and the game should have been tied 24-24 with the Badgers controlling all the momentum.

Instead, Washington State eventually punted, Wisconsin was still in mode desperately seeking to score and then Chez Mellusi was ruled to have fumbled.

The Badgers never got the ball near the end zone again. What would have gone differently if the refs had made the correct call and the game was tied 24-24?

Wisconsin almost certainly treats its next possession off the punt differently. Instead, fans will never know because it was the most obvious missed safety we’ve seen in a long time.

That’s not to say Luke Fickell and the Badgers would have won. The team made plenty of mistakes, but getting the ball 24-24 in the fourth is a lot different than 24-22 as the clock winds down. Just a horrible call from the refs.