Wisconsin Track And Cross Country Star Sarah Schulze Dead at 21

The University of Wisconsin has been mourning the death of track and cross country standout Sarah Shulze, who died at the age of 21 on April 13. Her family announced the cause of death as suicide.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” Shulze’s family said on SarahShulze.com. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

Shulze was a native of California and a junior. She starred from the Badgers cross country team, as well as for the indoor and outdoor track teams. Along with her strong athletic performances, she had been named to the Big Ten all-academic teams in 2020 and 2021.

“The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze,” the school said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Per the New York Post: “Funeral services at both University of Wisconsin Madison and in California were announced. The UW Madison service will be held at campus on April 24 from 5-8 p.m. … The California service will be held at Calvary Community Church on May 2 at 3 pm.”

Shulze is survived by her parents, Brigitte and Scott Shulze, and sisters Abbey and Ella.