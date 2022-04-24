in OKTC

Wisconsin Track And Cross Country Star Sarah Schulze Dead at 21

updated

The University of Wisconsin has been mourning the death of track and cross country standout Sarah Shulze, who died at the age of 21 on April 13. Her family announced the cause of death as suicide.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” Shulze’s family said on SarahShulze.com. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

Sara Shulze
Sarah Shulze was a member of the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track team at Wisconsin. (SaraShulze.com)

Shulze was a native of California and a junior. She starred from the Badgers cross country team, as well as for the indoor and outdoor track teams. Along with her strong athletic performances, she had been named to the Big Ten all-academic teams in 2020 and 2021.

“The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze,” the school said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah’s family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Per the New York Post: “Funeral services at both University of Wisconsin Madison and in California were announced. The UW Madison service will be held at campus on April 24 from 5-8 p.m. … The California service will be held at Calvary Community Church on May 2 at 3 pm.”

Shulze is survived by her parents, Brigitte and Scott Shulze, and sisters Abbey and Ella.

 

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here