Wisconsin OC Roasts QB Over Meeting Girlfriend

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo apparently has jokes.

Longo left UNC to join the Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell in Madison. After bringing in multiple transfer QBs, the belief is Longo and Fickell are going to put on some shows on Saturdays in the fall by airing it out.

While fans are eagerly waiting for week one to roll around, Longo is already putting on a show…a comedy show.

Phil Longo goes viral joking about Tanner Mordecai’s girlfriend. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He roasted presumed starting QB Tanner Mordecai over the claim he could meet the passer’s girlfriend. Longo joked he didn’t think this woman existed.

“Your girlfriend’s here? You know, I was starting to believe that was, like, fake. You said she was here before and I never met her … It’s like one of those imaginary girlfriends,” Longo joked.

Catch @CoachPhilLongo on the mic for this week's (WI)red. pic.twitter.com/iS4JusEEhc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 6, 2023

Everyone who follows college football knows Phil Longo enjoys opening things up and letting his quarterback sling it all over the place.

Drake Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns last season under him with the Tar Heels.

Drake Maye was a dominant QB under Phil Longo’s leadership. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Now, he’s in Madison and expectations couldn’t be any higher. Fans 100% anticipate he’ll have Tanner Mordecai throwing the ball around like it’s going out of style.

However, he might also do a little moonlighting as a comedian, judging from the video above. For what it’s worth, I did a quick Google search and a little Instagram scrolling, and I can’t find any information about Tanner Mordecai’s girlfriend.

He’s done an incredible job keeping her off everyone’s radar. Even with our deep resources at OutKick, I simply can’t seem to find who this woman is.

Who is Tanner Mordecai’s girlfriend? (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We might have to put the FBI on the case to get to the bottom of who Tanner Mordecai is dating. Is she imaginary like Longo jokingly floated? Doubtful. He’s a star D1 QB, but the lack of public display is certainly interesting to say the least.