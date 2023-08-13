Wisconsin Parents Don’t Like The Idea Of Trans Athletes Joining Girls’ Team

Videos by OutKick

Many Wisconsin parents are not happy about the idea of a biological male joining a sports team with their daughters.

The controversy started when they began to notice their children coming home from summer practices with welts and bruises they had never noticed before. And these parents believe the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) values the feelings of trans students over the safety of their female athletes.

“Disappointed… to say the least,” parent Ryan Gusick said.

Wisconsin parents are not happy about biological males competing with their daughters. (Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

To ensure confidentiality, the district will not reveal the school and the student’s name. But they are a part of the Green Bay Area Public School District.

As it stands, WIAA’s Transgender Participation Policy says schools need to make sure students have access to athletics without discrimination. And that “discrimination” includes things like disability, race and gender identity.

“They just told us this is the Title IX ruling, this is how it stands, this is what you can do and that was really it,” Gusick said. “I thought the meeting was pretty disappointing, the fact that they went through everything they had to say, left it open for questions and that was it.”

Parents Express Safety Concerns Regarding Trans Athletes

FOX 11 in Green Bay spoke to several parents about the situation. Each cited concerns over fairness and safety.

“They’re just not used to the ball coming at them that hard,” Gusick said. “A lot of these girls are specifically quitting this team because they’re concerned for their safety.”

But the problem is not just on the court. Many girls, understandably, are not comfortable changing and showering in front of boys.

“Because this person chooses to identify as a female, they get to use the female locker room, and if our girls feel threatened or afraid go to seek the school counselor,” Gusick said. “They’re also just more concerned about their safety just the way the balls are being hit and kicked at them, things like that.”

The WIAA allows boys to compete in girls’ sports after one calendar year of testosterone suppression therapy. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mom Heather Longlais said the student in question has the “most power” out of all members on the team. She said she is OK with trans students having a “seat at the table,” but that the seat doesn’t need to be at the “girls’ table.”

Could A Change Be Coming In Wisconsin?

WIAA lists specific criteria for a biological male to compete with females.

An MTF [male to female] student must have one calendar year of medically documented testosterone suppression therapy to be eligible to participate on a female team, consistent with WIAA policy. Note that a MTF student who has NOT started testosterone suppression therapy may participate on male teams if desired by the student, as there would be no concern about safety or competitive equity without biological interventions having been implemented. Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association

But some Wisconsin lawmakers are looking to change that policy.

Former NCAA athlete Riley Gaines fights against trans athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

State Rep. Shae Sortwell is supporting two bills that would stop transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports. Senate Bill 378, introduced just this week, says schools must “prohibit a male pupil from participating on an athletic team or in an athletic sport designated for females.”

“It’s about making sure that young ladies are competing on an even footing here with other people that are of the same biological advantages,” Sortwell said.

Even if the bill passes the Senate, though, it could likely be vetoed by Democrat Mayor Tony Evers.