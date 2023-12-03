Wisconsin Storms The Court After Beating #3 Marquette, Fans Should Be Embarrassed

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin fans apparently need to start having significantly higher expectations of the basketball program, judging from antics on display Saturday.

As you all know, I’m a Wisconsin man. I graduated from Wisconsin, the red and white runs in my soul, I was raised as a Badgers fan and I never miss a basketball or football game, short of a life or death situation.

That’s why I was settled in at Dirty Water – my favorite D.C. – bar Saturday to watch the Badgers welcome third-ranked Marquette to Madison. The Badgers and Golden Eagles have a nice in-state rivalry that certainly matters a hell of a lot more to Marquette fans than to Wisconsin supporters.

It’s their Super Bowl because the school only has basketball to be proud of. No, that’s not being said to be mean. It’s true. The private school in Milwaukee doesn’t have football, and the school dumps resources into the basketball program in order to use it to gain national recognition. The annual game means a lot to everyone, but it means much more to Marquette fans.

Wisconsin beat number three Marquette in Madison Saturday. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin beats Marquette 75-64.

Well, they got to watch the Badgers dominate them for large chunks of the game Saturday as Wisconsin secured a 75-64 win over Marquette.

I was happy. The beer was flowing, Wisconsin won and it was a great basketball session mixed in with football.

However, I was horrified by what happened when the clock hit zero. Wisconsin students stormed the court…..after beating a team that is considered by all Badgers fans to be an afterthought. Furthermore, everyone I know expected to win this game. I definitely wasn’t surprised.

GET YOUR UMBRELLAS! COURT STORM IN MADISON WISCONSIN! ‼️



BADGERS TAKE DOWN NO. 3 MARQUETTE! @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/WtWbrC9T0w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 2, 2023

Badgers fans should be embarrassed for storming the court.

Now before you all blow up my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com claiming I’m an old man yelling at clouds (I’m in my very early 30s for the record), I’m not against storming the court. It’s okay at times. Although, it’s also mega-cringe when idiots online act like every court storming is kids just having fun. Loser mentality, folks. Loser mentality.

There has to be standards. Winning a conference title as a team that rarely does is acceptable. It’s also acceptable if you upset the top-ranked team in America, especially if you’re unranked. Storming for rivalry games tells me a program treats rivalry games like its Super Bowl instead of aspiring to win actual titles. That’s a loser mentality.

Why did Wisconsin students storm the court against Marquette? (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Did Wisconsin win a conference or national title Saturday? Did the Badgers beat the number one team in America? If so, I must have missed all that because that’s not what I saw on my screen. I saw a good Wisconsin team beat a good Marquette team at home. Sure, the Golden Eagles are ranked number three, but is that number one? I don’t think so.

Also, Wisconsin has dominated this series the past few years. The Badgers are 4-1 in the last five matchups against Marquette. The fans expect to win, and that’s what happens. Why are students storming the court? Did they not expect to win? If so, that’s also unacceptable. Why take the court if you don’t think you’re going to win?

Wisconsin went to multiple Final Fours during my time in school. The team was one bad tipped ball/missed call away from winning a national title game. Everyone would have laughed in your face if you suggested storming the court against little old Marquette.

Wisconsin should be better than storming the court against Marquette. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Standards have since fallen in Madison because beating Marquette is apparently now worthy of a court storming. As a Wisconsin man, I demand better. This is a loser mentality that shouldn’t be tolerated or promoted. Expect to win, and act like you’ve been there when you do. Disagree? You know what to do. Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.