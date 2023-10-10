Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Coach Brags About Team’s Diversity, Has Horrible Record In Madison

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley hasn’t won many games in Madison, but she sure is proud of her team’s diversity.

Moseley is entering her third year with the Wisconsin Badgers, and currently holds an abysmal 19-40 record with the program. She’s 11-25 in the Big Ten and has never finished above 10th in the B1G. To say her tenure in Madison is off to a bad start would be an understatement, especially when considering she’s earning a healthy $650,000 a year.

While she doesn’t appear to have time to figure out how to finish in the top half of the conference, she does have time to talk about diversity.

Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley brags about team’s diversity, despite lack of success on the court. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley brags about team’s diversity.

“If you look at my team, you know, we’re pretty much the United Nations. I have the first Indian woman to ever play at the Power 5. I have kids who are Nigerian and kids who are Dominican and kids who are Mexican and kids who are run of the mill white because they’re still there too,” Moseley said during B1G Media Days.

She quickly added, “My mom is white just so nobody is offended. My mom is a white woman from the Berkshires. Very white.”

University of Wisconsin Women's Basketball Coach Marisa Moseley praises her team's diversity as a "mini United Nations" but bemoans the presence of "run-of-the-mill white kids." pic.twitter.com/xPzcjrHYio — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 10, 2023

Diversity isn’t important. Winning is what matters.

These comments from Moseley remind me of the epic line in “Remember the Titans” where Coach Boone (played by the great Denzel Washington) says, “The best player will play, color won’t matter.”

At a different point of the film, Boone tells players, “I don’t care if you’re black, green, blue, white or orange” while splitting up the offense and defense.

The message is clear. Your skin color is irrelevant. The best players will play and the only thing that matters is talent.

It might be time for Coach Moseley to have a little refresher on the film because she could learn a thing or two from it.

She’s won 19 games in two years in Madison. She doesn’t even average 10 wins a year as a college basketball coach with the Badgers. That’s terrible. If she has one major problem, it’s probably her roster.

Moseley clearly doesn’t have the players to field a competitive team on the court. So, what does she talk about? She talks about how she has Indians, Mexicans, Dominicans and “run of the mill white” players as well. Who cares? Are the Badgers trying to win or are the Badgers trying to resemble the United Nations? If it’s the latter, then Moseley is out of her league.

Imagine if Bill Belichick got to the mic after getting blown out by the Saints and talked about his team’s diversity. People would mock him and rightfully so.

All that matters is winning. It’s not just important. It’s the only thing that’s important. Clearly, her United Nations experiment has failed (ironic when you think about the UN’s lack of success) because she’s won just 30.6% of Big Ten conference games.

Marisa Moseley’s time with the Wisconsin Badgers hasn’t gone well through the first two seasons. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Winning should be the only focus.

Now, if you’re a great team, win a lot of games, cut down the nets and are super successful, then get to the mic and talk about whatever you want. You win a national title, go ahead and brag about your roster breakdown and how it’s the United Nations. Until then, focus on only winning.

The best players will play, and people who aren’t good enough won’t. Nothing other than talent should matter. Not race, religion, sexual orientation or anything else.

Does Delta Force fill slots in the world’s greatest military unit by diversity? No, the best men are taken. Do NFL teams fill roster spots by a breakdown that reflects American racial demographics? Of course not, and if they tried, it likely wouldn’t go well. All that matters is who can put points on the board and help teams win games.

Wisconsin head coach Marisa Moseley hasn’t won many games, but she is proud of her team’s diversity. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s at least see if Marisa Moseley can try to get to .500 in a season in Madison. After that, I’ll be more interested to hear what she has to say. Until then, she’s just deflecting from the fact she’s flaming out with the Badgers.