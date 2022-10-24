Wisconsin-Madison Police Issue Very Lame Sound Warning To Purdue’s Train Mascot

Purdue took not one, but two Ls to Wisconsin over the weekend. However, in the process, so too did the UW-Madison police department.

Purdue calls itself ‘The Boilermakers.’ The mascot is a nod to the school’s extremely well-established reputation as one of the top universities for engineering teaching and research.

Although, it began as something of a joke.

Purdue’s engineering department is known for its hands-on curriculum. From 1891 to 1897, the school kept a fully operational steam locomotive for research and teaching purposes.

The school did not have a mascot. As a result, Purdue’s working-class approach saw the local press refer to the students — and football team — as “blacksmiths,” “foundry molders,” “rail-splitters,” and even “pumpkin shuckers.”

Then, one day, after the football team put a beatdown on Wabash College in 1891, one newspaper write-up’s referred to the team as “the Burly Boiler Makers from Purdue.” From that point forward, it stuck.

Today, the Purdue University Boilermakers have one of the most unique, coolest mascots in sports. They also have one of the loudest.

In fact, they pride themselves on having the self-proclaimed “world’s fastest, loudest, largest, and proudest college mascot.” It’s awesome.

Boilermakers brought an actual train out on the field lmao let's goooooo #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/ObuI3zoKoC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2017

The Wisconsin-Madison police department did not appreciate Purdue’s Boilermaker mascot being loud in their city.

The UW-Madison issued an ‘Excessive Noise Violation Warning’ to the train on Friday night before the game.

Laws exist. Police have the job of enforcing those laws. It’s their duty and honor to do so, and we admire, appreciate, and support them for it.

With that being said, the warning issued to the Boilermaker train was issued at 10:15pm on a Friday night before a homecoming game. LAME!

Did y’all hear the self-proclaimed “world’s loudest college mascot” — aka @PurdueTrain — in Madison this weekend?



Yeah…we heard it too…at 10:15pm Friday night on West Johnson. #ExcessiveNoiseViolation #JustAWarning pic.twitter.com/AHrYUS7im2 — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) October 22, 2022

If the train was being too loud, that’s understandable. It’s a train. Trains are loud.

But was it really necessary to pull them over, get out of the police car and tell the opposing team’s mascot not to enjoy themselves on the night before game day? At a relatively early hour, no less. We’re not talking 2:00am, we’re talking 10:15pm.

Surely there were other things going on in Madison on a Friday night before homecoming that could have warranted their attention. Are a couple of train horns really the priority?

Either way, though one of them may not have been necessary, Purdue took two Ls to Wisconsin over the weekend. Tough.