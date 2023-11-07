Luke Fickell Makes QB Stance Clear As Wisconsin’s Season Falls Apart

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin’s season is in the gutter, but that doesn’t mean Luke Fickell plans on making a QB change.

The Badgers are fresh off a loss to Indiana – a team that entered the Saturday matchup with just two wins on the season.

Wisconsin looked absolutely horrible the entire game, and some fans have been calling for a QB change. Braedyn Locke was pressed into the QB1 role after Tanner Mordecai broke his hand, and that’s exactly where he’s going to stay.

Fickell ruled out a QB change with the Badgers sitting at 5-4, and told the media Monday, “We have to go with what we believe is the best way to win the football game, but right now we don’t believe that’s the best way to do it.”

While Locke will continue to start, the team’s head coach is open to Myles Burkett or Nick Evers having special packages to get them on the field. However, it’s the Braedyn Locke show in Madison.

Are Wisconsin fans overreacting? The loss to Indiana was one of the most humiliating games Wisconsin fans have experienced in a long time, but is benching Locke really the answer?

Locke has 777 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception on the season so far. His biggest knock by far is he’s only completing 50% of his passes, and the second issue is he’s not very athletic. Nick Evers and Myles Burkett are both very athletic QBs, but both are extremely unproven.

There’s an old saying that the most popular person on a college campus with a struggling football team is the backup QB.

Well, Locke was the backup, and he’s now started three straight games after Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa.

Does anyone really think if Nick Evers or Myles Burkett were ready to play right now they wouldn’t be? The season has imploded with the team sitting at 5-4. All options are on the table for Luke Fickell, and the fact Evers and Burkett aren’t playing says a lot more about how the staff views them than it does Braedyn Locke.

Next up is Northwestern for the Badgers, and fans are desperate for a win. Sitting at 5-4 through nine games is nothing short of a complete disaster, but clearly, Luke Fickell doesn’t think Braedyn Locke is the issue. As a Wisconsin fan, I truly don’t understand the calls for him to be benched. Let me know if you think I’m wrong at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.