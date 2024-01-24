Wisconsin Law Students Taught Racist Lessons About White People: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

University of Wisconsin law students reportedly were hit during orientation with several messages about how awful white people are.

Law students attending a mandatory orientation for new students were given preparatory literature for a session about racism that is nothing short of shocking, according to The Federalist (via the New York Post).

The racial seminar was led by dean Daniel Tokaji, and the most stunning claim made in one section of literature was that “there are no exceptional white people.”

Yes, Wisconsin law students are paying between $60,000 and nearly $80,000 a year to attend school in Madison to be told white people are awful. They might as well have lit a pile of cash on fire.

Let’s do a little brain exercise. How do we think it’d go over if students read literature that claimed there were “no exceptional” black people in America? We all know the answer. People would be fired and their lives would be ruined.

University of Wisconsin law students given racist texts during orientation. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

A pamphlet written by Debra Leigh, a leader of the Community Anti-Racism Education Initiative of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, informed students, “You may have attended many anti-racism workshops; you may not be shouting racist epithets or actively discriminating against people of color, but you still experience privilege based on your white skin color.”

See what’s happening here? No matter what a white person does, it will never be good enough. You can be the fairest, most color-blind person alive, but if you’re white, you’re still racist in the eyes of Leigh.

Wait, I’m now hearing not seeing color is, in fact, also racist.

“Colorblindness negates the cultural values, norms, expectations and life experiences of people of color. By saying we are not different, that you don’t see the color, you are also saying you don’t see your whiteness. This denies the people of colors’ experience of racism and your experience of privilege,” a document titled “COMMON RACIST ATTITUDES AND BEHAVIORS” informed students, according to The Federalist (via the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty)

Does the University of Wisconsin believe there are no good white people? (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Have you heard enough? Well, the same document claims it doesn’t even matter whether your family ever owned slaves or not – you’re still racist and the problem.

It states:

Often white people hear blame whenever the issue of racism is brought up, whether or not blame has been placed on whites. As beneficiaries of racism and white privilege, you sometimes take a defensive posture even when you are not being individually blamed. You may personalize the remarks, not directed personally at you. It is the arrogance of your privilege that drags the focus back to whites. When whites are being blamed or personally accused of racist behavior, this defensiveness and denial further alienate you and may preclude you from examining your possible racist behavior.

This is gross and embarrassing for UW-Madison.

As OutKick readers know, I’m a Wisconsin man. I literally have Wisconsin football helmets in the background of my set.

I attended school there, got my diploma from the University of Wisconsin and had a great time. I could tell it was starting to go off the rails during my time there, but this is next level.

Having students read documents and literature about how awful white people are, how there’s essentially nothing that can be done to save white people and how they’re to blame no matter what is absolute insanity.

Why would anyone pay nearly $80,000 a year to be told they should be ashamed of who they are? Even if their ancestors 200+ years ago did something wrong, we shouldn’t live in a society where the sins of the father are the sins of the son.

A great society treats everyone equal, and it definitely doesn’t paint one group or another as villains who should be targeted for blame. That’s the exact opposite of equality, and it shouldn’t be tolerated or endorsed. It’s absolutely disgusting.

Wisconsin law students subjected to racist messages about white people. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

I’ve reached out to the University of Wisconsin to get some clarification on the school’s position on white people. I’ll update with any comment I get, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.