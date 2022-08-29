Wisconsin’s Offensive Line Scores Unique NIL Deal

Wisconsin’s offensive line has agreed to an NIL deal with a craft soda company.

Sprecher Craft Soda, which is based out of Wisconsin, has agreed to sponsor the offensive line responsible for protecting Badgers QB Graham Mertz, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The popular craft soda company has agreed to NIL deals with Badgers linemen Dylan Barrett, Tyler Beach, Logan Brown, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman, Jack Nelson, Nolan Rucci, Joe Tippmann and Trey Wedig, according to the same Wisconsin State Journal.

Wisconsin offensive linemen agree to a unique NIL deal. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Sprecher also brews several different kinds of beer, the Badgers won’t have anything to do with promoting alcoholic drinks.

The players will only promote the company’s sodas so that the NIL deal doesn’t violate any program policies.

All the way around, it seems like a great NIL situation for everyone involved. Sprecher’s is a Wisconsin company, and it’s a very popular one.

You can go to just about any grocery store in the state and get some Sprecher’s Root Beer, which is hands down their best drink.

The Wisconsin Badgers are the only major college football team in the state, and outside of the Packers, there’s no team that gets more support.

If you’re looking to gain eyeballs, sponsoring the big boys in the trenches is absolutely a great way to do it.