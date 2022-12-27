Wisconsin Can Cover vs. Oklahoma State

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 ET

If you just go by pure name value on the two teams in this game you have to be pretty encouraged that you’ll get a good game. Wisconsin is one of those Big 10 schools that has produced some NFL talent but doesn’t ever seem to compete for much. Oklahoma State has been a solid program, but I was disappointed in them this season. What are we going to get from them this year.

Wisconsin had a very strange season and struggled to start the year. They had to fire their coach after losing multiple games and then lost any hope of playing for the Big Ten Championship after they lost to Iowa and Minnesota. I’m not really sure that they will be able to make a big impact in this game. I am a little worried that some of the key players from Wisconsin sit out this game but as of this writing, I haven’t seen any confirmation that anyone is out. Their offensive line should be able to make a push upfront and get running lanes for their back. If they can do that I think Wisconsin is the correct side. I’m not sure that Oklahoma State’s defense will be able to tolerate a physical battle the full game.

Oklahoma State might have the better offense but they really aren’t able to showcase it this year. Most of that is because Spencer Sanders is in the transfer portal and will not be playing. They are losers of four of their past five games. It was a very disappointing end of the season for a team that had promise to start the year. One benefit is that they know Wisconsin is going to try and run the ball. If they think they can force Wisconsin to throw the ball and get away from the running game, they might have a better chance. I really don’t know what Oklahoma State expects to do with the offense without Sanders. Wisconsin isn’t spectacular on defense though so it might be time for an unknown to make a name for himself.

I do think Wisconsin is better equipped in this game to take it down. At a reasonable -3 spread, I think that’s our best look for the game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this game go over the 43-point total, but I’m going to play Wisconsin to win it. I do hope they at least have their top running back and use their more experienced quarterback Chase Wolf.

