Wisconsin Beats Michigan State With Ease

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, 4 ET Saturday

Neither of these teams are having amazing seasons. Just like in baseball though, we don’t always need to focus on the best teams in order to make money. In this case, we get a conference game between two big-name schools, even if they aren’t having a great year so far.

Wisconsin visits Michigan State with a record of 3-3. One of their losses really shouldn’t have happened. Losing to Washington State, at home, was pretty embarrassing, but they did end up destroying New Mexico State in the next game. They played respectably against Ohio State, but then followed up with a dud of a game against Illinois. Quarterback Graham Mertz has played rather well and it helps that he can turn around and hand the ball to running back Braelon Allen. After firing their head coach, they look a lot better, but it could just be one game. There is a lot that needs to be fixed – they haven’t looked good against any team with a solid offense. Luckily for them, Michigan State probably doesn’t really qualify.

Michigan State has struggled on both the offensive and defensive lines. They aren’t getting enough penetration to get to the quarterback, but they also are not getting much going in the running game. They don’t provide enough blocking in order to get their rushing game room to operate which makes them a bit more one-dimensional. They only had seven rushing yards last week against Ohio State. They also haven’t topped 50 yards in three of their last four games. There isn’t much to be optimistic about with the Spartans. I think they may benefit from a switch in quarterback because Payton Thorne, the incumbent, is struggling this year.

This isn’t a game that you’re going to want to be glued to the screen. In fact, most of the time, you’ll probably be watching very bad football. Still, I think this game is one where we see Wisconsin continue the path they set out against Northwestern. Michigan State is better at home, but I’m taking the Badgers -7.

