Luke Fickell Delivers Pure Football Guy Speech Ahead Of Wisconsin/Rutgers Game

Luke Fickell has no tolerance for Wisconsin players thinking about taking it easy coming off a bye week.

The Badgers obliterated Purdue in week four, and then soaked up some relaxation during week five on the team’s bye.

Now, the Badgers will welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knight to Madison this weekend, and Fickell is demanding his team be ready to roll.

Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell preaches the importance of being focused coming off a bye week. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell fires up the Badgers coming off a bye week.

While all coaches have different methods for motivation, Luke Fickell’s is pretty simple. Lay out expectations in crystal clear terms and stick to them. That’s exactly what he did speaking to the team getting ready for the Scarlet Knights.

“Moving forward now, coming off a bye week, there’s some things I think are really important. Not just we didn’t play a game, but just the mentality of how we go about the things we’re doing. Our aggressive nature. We go out there today, we have to start fast coming off a bye week to focus on the little things that are really important. Let’s focus on us and make sure we’re preparing and doing what we can to be our best on Saturday afternoon. I’m going to remind you it’s about us. Okay, the things we do. That’s what last week was. We didn’t want to get too much into Rutgers and make you get bored with what you’re doing. There’s a real focus on us and what we do so we can continue to freaking get better. Saturday will come, but make sure we understand all those Tuesday, Wednesday practices are about getting better,” Fickell said while preaching the importance of focus coming off a bye week.

The Wisconsin coach also urged the team to remain greedy in its pursuit of excellence and added, “Let’s enjoy where we are. Let’s continue to push our ass forward. Keep that hunger and that greed. That greed inside is going to make us and motivate us to get better. Don’t wait until fricking Saturday. Whatever comes out that gate, we’ll be in good fricking shape as long as we do what it is we do today, okay, tomorrow, the entire week.”

You can watch his full speech below.

Let’s take advantage of what it is that 𝙬𝙚’𝙧𝙚 doing.



It's about 𝙪𝙨.#OnWisconsin

Fickell needs the Wisconsin Badgers ready to roll Saturday.

The Badgers are currently 3-1, and everything the team wants is still ahead of Wisconsin. The only loss was on the road to 13th-ranked Washington State.

It was an ugly game, but there’s nothing that can be done at this point. The Badgers have eight games left, and can still run through the Big Ten.

However, it won’t be easy. Star running back Chez Mellusi is out for the year after suffering an injury against Purdue.

That means more of the offensive work will fall to Braelon Allen in the rushing attack and Tanner Mordecai in the passing game.

Tanner Mordecai will be leaned on more heavily following star running back Chez Mellusi suffering a season-ending injury. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Fortunately, for Wisconsin fans, it appears Luke Fickell has the squad hyper-focused after taking a week off. That’s definitely what supporters of the program want to see. The Badgers are expected to roll Saturday against Rutgers, and that’s exactly what fans are expecting to happen. Fickell certainly seems to have everyone ready to kick down the door.