4* CB’s Commitment To Wisconsin Features Bucky Badger, Might Be The Coldest Of The Decade

Omillio Agard set the new standard for commitments when he announced he’ll be taking his talents to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The four star 2024 CB from St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia entered his Saturday commitment ceremony with offers from Clemson, Alabama, Cincy, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami and several other traditional powers.

For brief moment, he grabbed a Clemson hat and it appeared Agard would be headed to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. That’s when Bucky Badger walked, the tone in the room immediately shifted and Agard made it clear he was Luke Fickell’s latest commitment.

However, Bucky Badger simply coming out isn’t what made it such a cold and hard moment. The Wisconsin mascot threw off all the other hats on the table.

Composite 4⭐️ CB Omillio Agard brought out Bucky Badger for his commitment 🔥pic.twitter.com/5LKvv2CbFw — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 2, 2023

Omillio Agard commits to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Most commitment ceremonies come and go without any real impact. In fact, most of the time they’re completely unnecessary.

Pick the program you want to play at, announce it and then move with life. We’re all busy. However, this is a game-changer.

Having a mascot come out, get the room amped, smash all the rival hats off the table and start going wild is an all-time great move. Even as someone who isn’t a huge fan of these stunts, Omillio Agard committing to the Wisconsin Badgers has reset the standard.

Omillio Agard goes viral with commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bringing out a mascot to juice up the squad is now what must be done in order to get some attention. Anything less won’t be tolerated.

Also, you can tell Luke Fickell and the Badgers are getting a hell of a high-energy guy with Omillio Agard. This video is all over the internet since last night. If you’re going to do something unique, you might as well go big.

It should be a ton of fun to see what the young man can do for the Badgers. He’s already made one hell of a huge impression.