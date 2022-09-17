The Wisconsin Badgers are back on the right track after hammering New Mexico State 66-7 Saturday night.

Last Saturday, the Badgers dropped a heartbreaking game to Washington State, and the devastating defeat had many questioning the future of the program.

Well, while the future is still unknown, the Badgers have at least taken a step in the correct direction after blowing out NMSU.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz puts on a show.

Through the first two games of the season, Mertz threw for 446 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and has completed more than 68% of his passes.

He continued his high level of play Saturday against the Aggies. The junior quarterback threw for 251 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 12/15 passing before being pulled and glued to the bench.

Wisconsin blows out New Mexico State. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As I said earlier in the week, Mertz was living up to his end of the bargain for the Wisconsin Badgers. After WSU, the rest of the team had to step up.

While NMSU might be terrible, Mertz still had to complete those passes. He had to make those plays. He did just that and he looked damn good doing it.

The Badgers continue to rock and roll on defense.

Through the first two games of the season, the Badgers defense gave up a total of 17 points. All came against WSU.

The Badgers absolutely throttled NMSU. The Aggies couldn’t move the ball if their lives depended on it, and turned it over multiple times during the embarrassing loss.

Hell, NMSU completed a grand total of 10 passes the entire game. That’s an insane stat.

Wisconsin continues to have an elite defense. (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where do we go from here? That’s impossible to say, but with Ohio State looming next weekend, it’s at least great to see Wisconsin playing well again. Hopefully, we continue to ride the momentum as we move forward.