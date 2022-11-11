Wisconsin Releases Fire Hype Video For Rivalry Game Against Iowa

Wisconsin brought the heat with the team’s hype video for the Iowa game.

The Badgers will take the field tomorrow in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes, and excitement is off the charts.

As we all know, you can’t have a huge college football game without a great hype video. Well, the Badgers took care of business and set the stage perfectly for the battle for the Heartland Trophy.

Bring the fight to them. pic.twitter.com/JdfNDuOJuL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 11, 2022

Will the Wisconsin Badgers put in work against Iowa Hawkeyes?

The Badgers are a very slight -1.5 favorite on the road against the Hawkeyes, but I’m not sure you’ll find too many people in Wisconsin panicking.

In fact, fans should probably relax just a shade with the confidence. Iowa might be having a tough season at 5-4, but Kirk Ferentz’s squad seems to have turned a corner the last two games. However, is it enough to beat the Wisconsin Badgers? Probably not. At the very least, I’d lean towards saying no.

Wisconsin has a very solid defense and Iowa’s offense has been atrocious for most of the year. If you remove the past two games, the Hawkeyes average just 14.25 points a game against conference opponents.

Will Iowa beat Wisconsin? The Badger are a slight favorite. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s offense has come roaring to life under interim coach Jim Leonhard. Graham Mertz is balling out at a level that many of us never expected to see. He’s not playing like a superstar, but he’s definitely taken a huge step under Leonhard.

Add all that up, and it’s hard to imagine Wisconsin loses to Iowa. The hype video is really just the cherry on top to get people pumped.

Wisconsin’s offense looks different under Jim Leonhard. Quarterback Graham Mertz is playing much better. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Also, don’t be surprised if an official announcement on Jim Leonhard is made in the very near future if Wisconsin wins. Going 4-1 is more than enough to secure him the job and have the interim tag removed.