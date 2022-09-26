The Line For The Wisconsin/Illinois Game Is An Insulting Joke

For unknown reasons, Wisconsin is a two score favorite against Illinois this Saturday.

The Badgers got absolutely boat raced off the field last Saturday night by Ohio State in Columbus, and yet, Wisconsin is still a -8.5 favorite against the Fighting Illini on DraftKings.

In what world does anyone think Wisconsin should be favored by two scores against a P5 team right now?

I've long been a Paul Chryst defender, but after the humiliating Ohio State loss, I can't defend the status quo. It was 100% unacceptable.



The Badgers are 15-9 in our last 24. If Chryst doesn't finish the season with 10 wins, hand control to Jim Leonhard. https://t.co/dnn8tx0toT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2022

Wisconsin is struggling in a big way against P5 teams.

The last two games against P5 teams went very poorly for the Badgers. Wisconsin suffered an embarrassing home loss to Washington State and followed up that performance two weeks later by getting rocked by the Buckeyes.

The offense is atrocious at times, our kicking game is comically bad and there have been too many bonehead decisions to count through four games.

I’m the definition of a Wisconsin homer, and even I can admit the Badgers have no business being favored by -8.5 against Illinois.

Will Wisconsin beat Illinois? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In fact, until the Badgers get an impressive win, they shouldn’t be favored by this amount against anyone.

A couple weeks ago, a close friend predicted Illinois would win by 10. That’s an 18.5-point swing from where the spread is right now.

That’s how much confidence actual Wisconsin fans have in the program at the moment, and I’m right there with them.

Wisconsin is favored by -8.5 against Illinois. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Yes, it’s at home and Camp Randall is always rocking. However, what has anyone seen to make us believe we’re a solid team capable of beating a fellow Big Ten team by multiple scores?

The answer is nothing if you’re being honest with yourself.

Wisconsin is 2-2 after losing to Ohio State. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Badgers might win Saturday, but I have zero confidence in the -8.5. None at all.