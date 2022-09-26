The Line For The Wisconsin/Illinois Game Is An Insulting Joke

For unknown reasons, Wisconsin is a two score favorite against Illinois this Saturday.
The Badgers got absolutely boat raced off the field last Saturday night by Ohio State in Columbus, and yet, Wisconsin is still a -8.5 favorite against the Fighting Illini on DraftKings.
In what world does anyone think Wisconsin should be favored by two scores against a P5 team right now?
Wisconsin is struggling in a big way against P5 teams.
The last two games against P5 teams went very poorly for the Badgers. Wisconsin suffered an embarrassing home loss to Washington State and followed up that performance two weeks later by getting rocked by the Buckeyes.
The offense is atrocious at times, our kicking game is comically bad and there have been too many bonehead decisions to count through four games.
I’m the definition of a Wisconsin homer, and even I can admit the Badgers have no business being favored by -8.5 against Illinois.
In fact, until the Badgers get an impressive win, they shouldn’t be favored by this amount against anyone.
A couple weeks ago, a close friend predicted Illinois would win by 10. That’s an 18.5-point swing from where the spread is right now.
That’s how much confidence actual Wisconsin fans have in the program at the moment, and I’m right there with them.
Yes, it’s at home and Camp Randall is always rocking. However, what has anyone seen to make us believe we’re a solid team capable of beating a fellow Big Ten team by multiple scores?
The answer is nothing if you’re being honest with yourself.
The Badgers might win Saturday, but I have zero confidence in the -8.5. None at all.