Camp is rolling for the Wisconsin Badgers, and the team is dropping video snippets for fans to consume.

The Badgers are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten West, and expectations are sky high in Madison after disappointing 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

How will Wisconsin do in 2022? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

With a reloaded defense, arguably the best running back in the B1G in Braelon Allen and hopefully an improved Graham Mertz, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Wisconsin’s football team has big expectations in 2022. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, fans have gotten a few brief glimpses at Paul Chryst’s efforts in camp to get the Badgers ready to roll.

Given the amount of hype surrounding this team, anything less than a 10-win regular season will be incredibly disappointing.

Outside of games against Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa, the Badgers have a very friendly schedule. That doesn’t happen often in the B1G, and when it does, you have to capitalize.

As I said during my Outkick 360 appearance, you can only be good for so long before fans demand the next step be taken.

That’s now where the Badgers are at. It’s win the Big Ten West and the conference or bust.

Will Paul Chryst and the squad get the job done? We’ll find out in 27 days!