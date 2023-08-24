Wisconsin’s Football Team Sings Taylor Swift With Gusto

Videos by OutKick

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is all in on Taylor Swift.

The entertainment icon, who simply transcends the music industry, is currently doing her Eras Tour, and it’s been a smashing success. She can’t be in a stadium without selling it out. People are even shutting down streets just to watch her eat.

People love Taylor Swift…..and that includes football players.

Taylor Swift is an unstoppable music superstar. The Wisconsin Badgers went viral singing her song. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Badgers QB Cole LaCrue busted out Swift’s legendary hit “You Belong With Me” for the entire team in what appeared to be a little freshman initiation, but he wasn’t singing alone for long.

The entire team got in on it, and the room was belting out the lyrics like they were at an actual concert. Check out the incredible moment unfold below.

The Wisconsin Badgers are huge fans of Taylor Swift.

Fun videos like this remind people college sports are played by young men. College football isn’t the NFL. There are players as young as 17 playing college football.

It’s a sport full of young men still figuring out life and growing up. It’s supposed to be fun. Once you’re in the NFL, things are going to change in many different ways.

In college, fun and camaraderie is a huge part of it. Players are going to be in school for at least three years. Bonds have to be formed. Clearly, the Badgers don’t mind using a little Taylor Swift to get the job done.

Taylor Swift transcends the music industry. The Wisconsin Badgers sang one of her songs in a viral video. (Photo by Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The lyrics might have been playing on the screen, but let’s not pretend like several dudes didn’t already know the words. Those were vibing in a very natural fashion.

Look, I’m sure some people are reading this right now wondering why anyone cares about T-Swift. That’s your right as a free American, but few things are more cringe than disliking Taylor Swift simply for the sake of disliking her.

She simply drops hits. Can her fans get a bit too fired up? Sure, but her music is a ton of fun. If it wasn’t, an entire college football team wouldn’t be singing it.

Wisconsin’s football team sings Taylor Swift in viral video. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

I’ll proudly put my hand up and admit I’m a huge fan of Swift’s music. I’m also a Wisconsin man. This is the perfect crossover event. Now, the Badgers just need to keep this energy up week one against Buffalo.