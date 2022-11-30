Luke Fickell’s Recruiting Plan At Wisconsin Is Very Straightforward

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell plans on keeping it very simple when it comes to recruiting.

Fickell is now the man in Madison, and expectations and energy haven’t ever been higher in the past several decades for the Badgers.

Expectations are incredibly high for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. (Credit: Wisconsin Football/Twitter)

One of the major issues Fickell has to straighten out is recruiting as Wisconsin’s 2023 class ranks 80th in America on 247Sports. His plan?

Put up a recruiting wall with a 300-mile radius around Madison that “will be the core” of what the Badgers focus on.

Luke Fickell's recruiting plan at Wisconsin: "Within the 300-mile radius, that will be the core on what it is that we do." — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 28, 2022

Luke Fickell has to make fixing recruiting a priority.

It’s actually incredibly concerning how bad Wisconsin recruiting has been the past couple years. The 2023 class isn’t close to sniffing the top 50, and the 2022 class finished ranked 44th in the country.

That’s absolutely terrible and completely unacceptable in the eyes of fans. Wisconsin traditionally does a lot with much less than other traditional powers. However, at some point, you have to have some guys.

That’s not going to happen if you can’t recruit at a competitive level. The honest truth is that the Badgers have fallen off the past couple years, and it’s obvious. I guess that’s what happens when you don’t have a staffed up recruiting department.

For reference, a 300-mile radius from Madison gets Fickell and the Badgers pretty much all of Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and a large chunk of Minnesota. There’s more than enough recruits in that area to stack a roster.

If Fickell reaches into Ohio – which is almost a certainty given his deep recruiting ties to the state – the Badgers will have more than enough talent to compete with any team in the country.

Luke Fickell aims to have a 300-mile recruiting radius. (Credit: MapDevelopers.com)

Luke Fickell has his work cut out for him, but there’s no doubt he’s the right man for the job. His recruiting plan is definitely a great step in the right direction.