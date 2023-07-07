Survey Shows Wisconsin Fans Have Ridiculous Level Of Confidence In Luke Fickell

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin fans are obsessed with head coach Luke Fickell.

Fickell was lured away from the Cincinnati Bearcats to take over the Badgers after several disappointing and mediocre seasons under Paul Chryst. Chryst was fired after starting the 2022 season 2-3.

It’s now the Luke Fickell show in Madison with the Wisconsin Badgers, and fans have supreme confidence in his ability to turn things around.

Wisconsin fans believe in Luke Fickell.

The Athletic surveyed 995 fans for their feelings on the state of the program and Fickell’s tenure so far. Even before coaching a single regular season game, fans are hyped.

87.5% of respondents rated the state of the program excellent or average in the survey. The results were similar when fans were asked to rate Luke Fickell’s first seven months on the job. 97.1% of respondents rated Fickell’s start in Madison as excellent or good.

Fans also have a lot of hope in new OC Phil Longo. 82.9% of respondents are totally confident or confident in his ability to improve the offense.

No matter how you slice it, Wisconsin fans are unbelievably optimistic about the state of the program under Luke Fickell.

Fans are fired up for a new era of Wisconsin Badgers football.

Wisconsin has gone 20-13 over the past three seasons. That’s a far cry from the 52-16 the program went in Paul Chryst’s first five season in Madison.

Chryst had a lot of success, but the past three seasons have been brutal for Wisconsin fans. Averaging double digit wins to winning just 20 games over three seasons was an unacceptable decline that cost Chryst his job.

Luke Fickell was hired to inject life and energy into the program, and that’s exactly what he’s done. The former Cincy coach brought in QBs Tanner Mordecai, Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers to beef up the position group, started recruiting more elite athletes and is doing his best to let fans know the past three years are in the past.

Wisconsin is also favored in 11 of its 12 regular season games going into the season. There’s a reason chance Fickell could rack up wins in year one in Madison.

No matter what, fans have loved the hire and are ready for a new era of Wisconsin football. After the past three seasons, fans will take anything to wash the dirty taste of losing away. Week one can’t get here fast enough.