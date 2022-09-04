Wisconsin fans doing “Jump Around” is proof college football is officially back.

The Badgers hammered Illinois State 38-0 Saturday night in Madison, and as expected, one of the best moments of the game came when Wisconsin fans unleashed the historic tradition of playing House of Pain’s hit song “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters.

If you’re a fan of college football, it’s pretty much impossible to watch Wisconsin fans do “Jump Around” and not get a bit misty in the eyes.

ITS TIME TO JUMP AROUND AT CAMP RANDALL #CollegeFootball



In 2020 when stadiums were either completely empty or heavily restricted, fans lost out on these awesome traditions.

The games simply didn’t feel the same without fans going crazy.

In 2021, Wisconsin lit the college football world on fire with a packed Camp Randall doing “Jump Around” for the first time since 2019, and it’s clear that energy carried over into the 2022 season.

I could watch it all day without it getting old. It’s just the latest sign that the war to save football is over, and the good guys won in an absolute blowout.

Wisconsin Fans do “Jump Around” to open the season against Illinois State (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TCEonSGPN/status/1566240260715151360)

If you ever get the chance to attend a Wisconsin game at Camp Randall, you have to do it. It’s an incredible atmosphere with one of the best traditions in all of sports. It’s 100% worth your time and money.