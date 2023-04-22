Winnipeg Jets Fans Bring Incredible Atmosphere With White Out, Wild First Period Follows

Videos by OutKick

The atmosphere at a Stanley Cup Playoff game is always incredible, but one of the best happens when Winnipeg Jets fans bust out a White Out.

The White Out tradition in Winnipeg dates back to the first incarnation of the team, and they busted one out for Game 3 of the Jets series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Check it out:

Nobody does a white out better than Winnipeg⚪️⚪️⚪️



This city LOVES hockey folks pic.twitter.com/pKOzLmexCw — The Degenerates (@degen_betting) April 22, 2023

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre is the smallest barn in the NHL not called Mullett Arena, but boy, does that look like a tough place to play.

The White Out had the boys fired up from the jump because, within the first minute, we had a couple of fellas who tried to settle a disagreement the old-fashioned way.

Brenden Dillon and Keegan Kolesar engage in fisticuffs 49 seconds into the hockey game#GoJetsGo | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LIMcTsWV61 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 22, 2023

The Jets Brenden Dillon and the Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar exchanged knuckle sammich recipes and whipped the home crowd into a frenzy.

But do you want to know what took the wind out of their pristine white sails?

This:

How's that for a crowd silencer 👀



1-0 Vegas less than five minutes in pic.twitter.com/DwFlE7JQ9U — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 22, 2023

Then this:

Jack Eichel blasts home Stephenson's smart pass on the power play, doubling the early Vegas lead to 2!#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/P9pojpZp9N — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 22, 2023

Alright, so the White Out made for a great pre-game atmosphere, but within 6 minutes the Jets were playing from behind.

Fear not, Jets fans; Kyle Connor put the home team on the board in the third goal of the first 10 minutes.

That got the crowd right back in it.

Kyle Connor beats his man to the slot and tips home DeMelo's pinpoint pass to trim Winnipeg's deficit to 1!#GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/K6yO1oj3VA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 22, 2023

That’s a big goal and the crowd reacts accordingly.



Beauty play by Kyle Connor. #KFC pic.twitter.com/HVKbe7Lu8E — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) April 22, 2023

It was a wild first period. I see no reason to believe the electric atmosphere wasn’t the reason for it.

