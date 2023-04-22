Winnipeg Jets Fans Bring Incredible Atmosphere With White Out, Wild First Period Follows

The atmosphere at a Stanley Cup Playoff game is always incredible, but one of the best happens when Winnipeg Jets fans bust out a White Out.

The White Out tradition in Winnipeg dates back to the first incarnation of the team, and they busted one out for Game 3 of the Jets series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Check it out:

Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre is the smallest barn in the NHL not called Mullett Arena, but boy, does that look like a tough place to play.

The White Out had the boys fired up from the jump because, within the first minute, we had a couple of fellas who tried to settle a disagreement the old-fashioned way.

The Jets Brenden Dillon and the Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar exchanged knuckle sammich recipes and whipped the home crowd into a frenzy.

But do you want to know what took the wind out of their pristine white sails?

This:

Then this:

Alright, so the White Out made for a great pre-game atmosphere, but within 6 minutes the Jets were playing from behind.

Fear not, Jets fans; Kyle Connor put the home team on the board in the third goal of the first 10 minutes.

That got the crowd right back in it.

It was a wild first period. I see no reason to believe the electric atmosphere wasn’t the reason for it.

