Winnipeg Jets Fans Bring Incredible Atmosphere With White Out, Wild First Period Follows

Videos by OutKick
The atmosphere at a Stanley Cup Playoff game is always incredible, but one of the best happens when Winnipeg Jets fans bust out a White Out.
The White Out tradition in Winnipeg dates back to the first incarnation of the team, and they busted one out for Game 3 of the Jets series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Check it out:
Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre is the smallest barn in the NHL not called Mullett Arena, but boy, does that look like a tough place to play.
The White Out had the boys fired up from the jump because, within the first minute, we had a couple of fellas who tried to settle a disagreement the old-fashioned way.
The Jets Brenden Dillon and the Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar exchanged knuckle sammich recipes and whipped the home crowd into a frenzy.
But do you want to know what took the wind out of their pristine white sails?
This:
Then this:
Alright, so the White Out made for a great pre-game atmosphere, but within 6 minutes the Jets were playing from behind.
Fear not, Jets fans; Kyle Connor put the home team on the board in the third goal of the first 10 minutes.
That got the crowd right back in it.
It was a wild first period. I see no reason to believe the electric atmosphere wasn’t the reason for it.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle