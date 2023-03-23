Winnie The Pooh Slasher Film Pulled From Hong Kong Theaters, Surely The Fact That The Chinese President Looks Like Him Is A Mere Coincidence

Videos by OutKick

The good people of Hong Kong have been robbed of a chance to see the new slasher film and awards-season hopeful Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey with news that the film had been pulled from theaters.

The movie was announced last year and is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a gory horror flick featuring everyone’s favorite characters from the Winnie The Pooh Cinematic Universe.

If you still don’t believe this is a real thing, here’s the trailer:

See? I still, can’t believe they didn’t use my tagline “So horrifying, you’ll Pooh,” but that’s not what this is about.

What this is about is an increase in censorship in Hong Kong.

According to The New York Post, VII Pillars Entertainment, the distributors of the Winnie The Pooh movie were notified that showing in both Hong Kong and its neighboring region, Macau, would not be happening. However, they didn’t know why this was the case.

Well, while we don’t know the reason, for sure, there have been concerns about Chinese censorship in Hong Kong, and Winnie The Pooh has already been on the Chinese Communist Party’s chopping block before.

That’s because people have said that Chinese president Xi Jinping bears a striking resemblance to the pantsless bear.

Chinese president Xi Jinping (left) and beloved children’s character Winnie The Pooh. (Getty Images)

For the sake of international relations, I’m going to say I don’t see a resemblance… but that would be lying.

Banning a movie centered on Winnie The Pooh for this reason isn’t unprecedented. It’s believed that this is why 2018’s Christopher Robin didn’t get a Chinese release.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle