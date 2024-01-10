Wink Martindale’s Resignation From Giants Is More Scandalous Than We Thought

Videos by OutKick

Yeah … there’s drama in New York. Not just the Aaron Rodgers stuff but now the New York Giants are going through their own episode of turmoil after splitting with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. And that story bears more than meets the eye.

Martindale reportedly quit on the Giants after a tough season riddled with rumors of ‘tension’ between Wink and head coach Brian Daboll.

On Monday, Daboll and Giant general manager Joe Schoen announced that Martindale was expected to return as D.C. next season. Hours later, reports confirmed that Wink resigned from his position, with hints of acrimony thrown in the decision.

It turns out Martindale resigned but never told the Giants, according to the New York Posts’ Paul Schwartz. And the G-Men are desperately looking for Wink to submit his letter of resignation to formally split with the coordinator.

So … where’s Wink Martindale?

Wink Martindale (l.) and Brian Daboll (r.) reportedly have tension. (John Locher/Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Turns out he went to Florida rather than head to New Jersey to meet with his bosses.

Photos emerged Tuesday afternoon showing Wink Martindale at Newark Liberty International Airport, reportedly headed to Sarasota, FL., where he has a residence. Martindale wore a Yankees cap as he nonchalantly waited for his flight.

Sitting next to Wink Martindale



Head headed to Sarasota.. let the rumors begin pic.twitter.com/UIFg8bZQ4m — Todd Saunders (@toddsaunders) January 9, 2024

Schwartz added in his report that Martindale ‘cussed out’ Brian Daboll and stormed out of the Giants’ building.

If Martindale resigns, he forfeits $3 million from his contract. Wink keeps the money if the Giants fire him.

Daboll’s joint announcement with Schoen reportedly upset Martindale, notably after they fired two coaches on Monday who worked under Martindale since his time with the Ravens. After cutting off two of his guys, the Giants still wanted Martindale back, which didn’t fly well with him.

Wink Martindale will not be able to interview for another defensive coordinator position until he formally resigns. The veteran DC garnered early buzz for other D.C. roles after news of his resignation.

More fireworks to come …