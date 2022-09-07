Wingstop Twitter Was Hacked Or Someone is About To Be Fired

How do you go viral on a quiet NFL season opener eve as the social media? If you’re a chicken wing joint, it’s simple, publish a one-word f-bomb tweet and take the Twitter world by storm.

Wingstop is all the rage this afternoon as it appears someone has hacked the company’s Twitter account to have some fun or a junior member of the company’s team decided to leave a trail of destruction on the way out.

Days after Amtrak’s Twitter team simply tweeted “trains,” it’s now Wingstop’s time to shine with a one-word tweet.

fuck — Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022

You want to take that back? Nope.

Wouldn’t you just like one time for the airlines to simply tweet “f–k” like when there are thousands of people backed up in a terminal and Karens are screaming at the airport counter employees?

Or tweet, “We’re f–ked” as cancellations start to pile up across America over a lack of pilots?

We need teams tweeting “bulls–t” (that’s it) after a bad call during an NFL game. Has a team social media person ever been fined by the NFL for trashing referees and causing chaos in the stands during a game over a call?

If not, let’s do that.

In the meantime, we’ll be monitoring Wingstop to see if they start trying to selling PS5s.

Stay tuned.

one of those weeks — Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022

Lol who on this marketing team ?😂👀 https://t.co/YWC3AYz8vU — BigHomieTip🤍 (@Lifeastippy_) September 7, 2022

i think ur supposed to tweet "wings" — MANSCAPED (@manscaped) September 7, 2022

you kiss your Momma with that mouth? — Chris Guillory (@ChrisGTexas) September 7, 2022

Such a strange time for brands on social media https://t.co/CJm9oDAUJC — Mr. Joe Schmoe 🎧🎵🎥🎬 (@HenJoeSchmoe) September 7, 2022

just getting started tbh — Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022