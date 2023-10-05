Win Big with Our New SEC and NFL Pick’em Games!

Football season is in full swing and we’re cranking up the excitement! Fans of the SEC and NFL, here’s your chance to showcase your game-picking prowess and win some cold, hard cash in the process. Back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to launch our free-to-play SEC and NFL Pick’em games.

Here’s How It Works:

📋 Sign Up: If you haven’t already, join the Outkick Games community. It’s quick, easy, and free. Click HERE to get started. T&Cs apply. Must be 21+ 🏈 Pick Your Games: Think you know who’s going to cover? Put your knowledge to the test! Be sure to fill out the tie-breaker, as we’ll use it to break any equal scores at the top of the board. 💰 Climb the Leaderboard: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Why Join the Fun?

It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.

No hidden charges, no catch. Prizes: Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies.

Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies. Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the top dog in predicting game outcomes.

Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the top dog in predicting game outcomes. Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.

Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes. Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.

Ready to Dive In? Football season isn’t just about watching the games. It’s about the camaraderie, the strategy, the highs, the lows, and most importantly, the thrill of the competition. And with our Pick’em games, you can experience all of this and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the action, make your picks, and stand a chance to win BIG.

JOIN NOW and start your journey to football glory!

Featured SEC Games this Week

LSU at Mizzou

Start time: Noon EST

Line: LSU -5.5

Over/Under: 64.5

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against Ole Miss, LSU looks to bounce back against a scrappy Missouri team that’s started 5-0.

Clay’s picks on this game: Missouri +6.5 and Over 63

Bama at Texas A&M

Start time: 3:30pm EST

Line: Bama -1.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Why is this line so tight and this total so low? Clay knows!

Clay’s picks on this game: Texas A&M +2.5 and Under 49.5

Vandy at Florida

Start time: 4:00pm EST

Line: Florida -18.5

Over/Under: 52.5

Vanderbilt hopes to pick up their first SEC win of the year when they travel to The Swamp to take on Graham Mertz and the Gators.

Clay’s pick: Vandy +18.5

Kentucky at Georgia

Start time: 7:00pm EST

Line: Georgia -14.5

Over/Under: 48.5

The premier matchup in the SEC this weekend features two undefeated teams from the East, as the Wildcats head to Athens to take on the Bulldogs.

Clay’s picks: Kentucky +14.5 and Under 47.5

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Start time: 7:30pm EST

Line: Ole Miss -11.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Fresh off the heels of a shootout victory over LSU, Ole Miss will try to keep the momentum going when they host a reeling Arkansas team.

Clay’s pick on this game: Over 61.5